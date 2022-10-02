The Kangaroo Island Spring Garden Festival continues at the garden of Leonie and Gary on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022 from 10am to 4pm at 170 Playford Highway.
Leonie and Gary both enjoy working in their large garden just outside Kingscote.
The garden was started in the 1990s by the original owners, with a mix of eucalypts, native shrubs and exotic plants.
They have enjoyed creating many paths to explore the garden beds, which include lots of whimsical ornaments.
There is a large vine covered pergola, which gives summer shade for people and the plants growing around it.
This will be a special fundraising day for KI Hospital Healthcare Auxiliary, with refreshments available, plus trading table and raffle.
Come and help make this festival as successful as our first one in 2020 - certainly the first two gardens open in Kingscote last Sunday were enjoyed by a large number of people! - Anne Morrison
