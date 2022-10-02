The Islander

Kangaroo Island Spring Garden Festival continues at garden of Leonie and Gary

Updated October 2 2022 - 10:42pm, first published 10:38pm
Picture supplied

The Kangaroo Island Spring Garden Festival continues at the garden of Leonie and Gary on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022 from 10am to 4pm at 170 Playford Highway.

