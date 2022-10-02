The Kangaroo Island Landscape Board is seeking expressions of interest from farmers and other land managers interested in developing property management plans.
The expressions are open now and will close on Oct. 21, 2022.
For more information or to register your interest please visit Landscape South Australia - Kangaroo Island or contact Joseph Sullivan, manager sustainable landscapes on 0477 989 925 or email jo.sullivan@sa.gov.au
A property management plan is a useful guide for property owners that defines the existing conditions of the property, the land capability and environmental assets, appropriate management objectives, any issues or problems with the land, and actions to deal with them.
In doing so, property management plans developed will provide land managers with the tools and capacity to adapt, reorganise, transition, and transform their properties to increase productivity and prepare for drought and less reliable and more variable seasons.
Consultants engaged to assist with the development of property management plans may include specialists in soil, grazing, pasture, cropping, horticulture, animal health, biosecurity, water management and water security, integrated pest management, tools and technologies, preparing for bushfires and maximising the benefits of natural capital.
Funding is also available to assist participants with the implementation of their plans.
Project staff will work with participants throughout the project to ensure it is delivered in a manner that meets their needs.
Kangaroo Island Landscape Board chairman Andrew "Aphid" Heinrich encourages Kangaroo Island farmers to develop property management plans;
"My farm has benefited a lot from property management planning," Mr. Heinrich said.
"The key to agricultural success is always planning ahead rather than being reactive to issues. Through this project, planning with professional assistance and advice will be possible."
Who is eligible?
All kangaroo Island land managers and owners are eligible.
When does it start?
The property management planning program will start in the last quarter of 2022 and ends in June 2024.
What's involved?
Participants will need to attend a total of eight property management plan development days (four in 2022/23 and four in 2023/24).
The first development day will be a broad and general introduction to the development of property management plans and the property management topics that can be included in property management plans.
It will also include a needs assessment to identify specific landholder business and land management needs and ensure appropriate consultants are engaged to support land managers at a highly targeted level.
Subsequent development days will then focus on specific modules (topics) selected by participants. These will be delivered by a specialist consultant for the particular modules and will include training on how to implement the management plan for the module.
Participants will also receive a minimum of 2 one-on-one implementation training/mentoring sessions each year at their properties from specialist consultants.
A total of $210,000 of funding is also available to assist participants with the implementation of on ground works associated with their property management plans.
When do the EOIs close?
Expressions of interest close Oct. 21, 2022. For more information or to register your interest please contact Joseph Sullivan, manager sustainable landscapes on 0477 989 925 or email jo.sullivan@sa.gov.au
This project is supported by the Kangaroo Island Landscape Board through funding from the federal government's Future Drought Fund.
