Three of Kangaroo Island's tourism businesses have been revealed as finalists in the 2022 South Australian Tourism Awards.
The KI nominees are Kangaroo Island Distillery, Kangaroo Island Ocean Safari and Oceanview Eco Villas.
There 85 tourism businesses in total from across the state have reached finalist status, with all regions represented.
A list of all finalists can be found at ticsa.com.au/2022-tourism-award-finalists/
The Tourism Awards program, delivered annually by Tourism Industry Council South Australia (TiCSA), recognises business excellence and outstanding achievement in the state's tourism industry.
TiCSA chief executive officer Shaun de Bruyn congratulated this year's finalists and commended their efforts in participating in the program.
"The South Australian Tourism Awards acknowledges and celebrates business excellence, innovation, and quality customer service by the State's tourism industry," he said.
"South Australia has some of the best tourism products and experiences in Australia, and we are looking forward to showcasing them at the Gala Dinner on Nov. 3.
"Although 2022 has continued to present challenges, our industry has displayed exceptional resilience in their commitment to delivering outstanding service and experiences for visitors. Their hard work is recognised in their finalist status."
Three of these finalists are chasing a prestigious Tourism Awards Hall of Fame induction, after winning their categories in the past two programs: Murray River Trails in Category 5: Ecotourism, Murray River, Lakes & Coorong Tourism Alliance in Category 14: Tourism Marketing & Campaigns, and Redwing Farm in Category 18. Hosted Accommodation.
Minister for tourism Zoe Bettison also praised the work of this year's finalists.
"It's been an exciting year for tourism in South Australia, having made strong inroads on recovering our once $8.1 billion visitor economy," Ms Bettison said.
"We recently celebrated our highest visitor expenditure since the worst of the pandemic, we saw a surge in international spend and a new post-COVID interstate record, as well as continued interest from intrastate.
"This all speaks to the strength of our offerings here and the hard work of operators - which is wonderfully showcased by the 85 finalists who've been recognised today.
These finalists represent a superb cross-section of our state's tourism industry, from tours of our stunning regions to world-class wineries and experiences, luxury accommodation and incredible festivals.
"Good luck to all finalists as they vie for winning status, and hopefully too, go on to compete in the national awards program and represent SA."
With all finalists now revealed, voting for the 2022 Voters' Choice Awards is now open.
South Australians are encouraged to cast their votes for their favourite tourism experiences and accommodation finalists.
To vote, visit the TiCSA website (ticsa.com.au/2022-voters-choice). All voters will go into the running to win a prize pack.
Winners and medallists in all categories will be announced at the 2022 South Australian Tourism Awards Gala Dinner on Nov. 3, 2022 at the Adelaide Convention Centre.
Tickets are available now, visit ticsa.com.au/2022-gala-dinner to book.
The SA Tourism Awards program is supported by the state government through the SA Tourism Commission.
