In 2020, after the fires and as COVID changed our lives, local Kangaroo Island woman Philippa Kneebone decided to stop cutting her hair and grow it for a while and then "Shave for a Cure".
"I just felt I wanted to do something to help raise some money towards research and also for the local Kangaroo Island Cancer Support Group," Philippa said.
Philippa said she was particularly inspired by the cancer journey of a special friend.
This person was challenged by the trips to Adelaide for treatment and the financial burden for someone on a pension.
He found the local KI Cancer Support Group were caring, kind and generous with their support.
Philippa said she could see that improvements in oncology treatment were encouraging and reminded us that research was improving outcomes.
There is always more that can be done and Philippa hopes that whatever can be raised will help both these organisations.
Philippa will shave it off at 3.30pm on Thursday, Oct. 20 at Drakes Kingscote to raise money for the Australian Cancer Research Foundation (ACRF) and the local Kangaroo Island Cancer Support Group.
To donate, head to the KI Cancer Support Group shop at 21a Murray Street in Kingscote or make a direct EFT donation to their account: BSB 105 049 Account 029 427 940
Or for the ACRF, head online to https://shave.acrf.com.au/fundraisers/philippakneebone
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
