The SA Labor Government is working toward the introduction of industrial manslaughter to apply where an employer acts recklessly, and their actions are the primary cause of an employee's death. The government has proposed that the offence include a penalty with a maximum prison term of up to 20 years, along with significant financial penalties for companies to act as a deterrent, to ensure they do not breach their duty of care. Business SA and other industry associations are currently in discussions with the Attorney General on this matter. South Australia and Tasmania are the only states that have not addressed this issue.