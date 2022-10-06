Business SA works closely with the Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry to address issues in the federal jurisdiction and has been working with the SA Labor Government and other industry associations to ensure any state legislation enacted is appropriate for South Australian businesses.
Both state and federal Labor Party governments came to power with a range of promises to make changes to industrial relations laws. These were followed up by proposals arising from the federal Jobs and Skills Summit.
The SA Labor party pre-election industrial relations promises focused on introducing Industrial Manslaughter and Wage theft legislation, expanding the coverage of the SA Labor Hire legislation and the extension of portable long service leave from construction to include security, cleaning and care industries.
The summit outcomes also include changes to the enterprise bargaining system. The government has committed to updating the Fair Work Act to create a simple, flexible and fair framework that provides options to reach single and multi-employer agreements; and to simplify the better off overall test (BOOT).
Discussion at the summit also identified that fixed term employment contracts are being viewed as a matter that negatively impacts on job security and wages. The federal government intends to limit the number of consecutive fixed term employment contracts an employer can offer for the same role. Many organisations rely on fixed term contracts due to funding and operations constraints that do not enable them to engage a worker for longer periods, but where permanent employment is preferable to casual employment.
The SA Labor Government is working toward the introduction of industrial manslaughter to apply where an employer acts recklessly, and their actions are the primary cause of an employee's death. The government has proposed that the offence include a penalty with a maximum prison term of up to 20 years, along with significant financial penalties for companies to act as a deterrent, to ensure they do not breach their duty of care. Business SA and other industry associations are currently in discussions with the Attorney General on this matter. South Australia and Tasmania are the only states that have not addressed this issue.
The SA Government committed to create criminal penalties for deliberate underpayment of workers, including superannuation. The federal government has said that they intend to legislate to make underpayment of wages a criminal offence. They are currently consulting with our peak body in Canberra, the Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, employer groups and unions.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.