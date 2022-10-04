The Islander

Kangaroo Island resident Clayton Willson to run ultra marathon for mental health awareness and Breakthrough Foundation

Stan Gorton
By Stan Gorton
Updated October 4 2022 - 2:38am, first published 1:43am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Clayton Willson on Saturday, Oct. 1 completed his 69km ultramarathon run around Dudley Peninsula to raise funds for Breakthrough Foundation mental health research.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stan Gorton

Stan Gorton

Journalist

Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.

Local News

Get the latest Kingscote news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.