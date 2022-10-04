Clayton Willson on Saturday, Oct. 1 completed his 69km ultramarathon run around Dudley Peninsula to raise funds for Breakthrough Foundation mental health research.
Clayton had support the whole run from fellow Island runners, each shadowing him for part of the way.
These runners included Sherilee Binstead, Scott Ellson, Shane Sanigar, Andy Gilfillan, Cooper and Ruben Gregor, Dylan Rawson and Tara Clark, some running as much as 30km.
The ultramarathon-distance run started at 7am at Pennshaw Oval and finished there, seven hours and 49 minutes later at about 3pm.
The run took the scenic route out to Cape Willoughby Lighthouse, via East and West and Willson River roads, then descending back to Penneshaw via Binney's Track.
"It was a great experience and I am grateful for all the support along the run and at the finish line," Clayton said.
Support Clayton's "Dudley Peninsula Run" at breakthroughcommunityhub.org.au where about $7000 has been raised so far.
Breakthrough is Australia's only dedicated mental health research foundation. It supports ground breaking research that will help to transform the lives of those affected by mental health issues.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
