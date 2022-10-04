The Islander

Penneshaw art students create bird mosaics for Kangaroo Island Sculpture Trail

Stan Gorton
By Stan Gorton
Updated October 4 2022 - 10:55pm, first published 10:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A new set of mosaic sculptures featuring Kangaroo Island's endemic birds was officially unveiled at the KI Sculpture Trail on Friday, Sept. 30.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stan Gorton

Stan Gorton

Journalist

Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.

Local News

Get the latest Kingscote news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.