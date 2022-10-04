A new set of mosaic sculptures featuring Kangaroo Island's endemic birds was officially unveiled at the KI Sculpture Trail on Friday, Sept. 30.
The 17-piece sculpture created by the Penneshaw Year 7,8 and 9 art students is called "Nowhere Else But Here".
Each mosaic depicts one of the 17 birds found only on Kangaroo Island.
These birds are also featured in the new KI bird identification booklet now available from local BirdLife Australia officer Carolyn Paterson, who was there for Friday's unveiling.
"We enjoyed celebrating this beautiful mosaic sculpture installation with the students, the community and all those who helped turn this vision into a reality," Ms Paterson said.
The students thanked Birdlife Australia, Landcare, staff at the Penneshaw campus, the Kangaroo Island Sculpture Trail committee, Beaumont Tiles Kingscote, Decor8 and the Men's Shed for "generous grants, donations and support in bringing this installation to our community".
Sculpture trail committee member Jayne Bates recognised not only the wonderful creative work of the Penneshaw school students, but also the efforts and guidance of their teacher Elyssa Kreher.
The students presented their teacher with a bouquet of flowers as thanks.
You can watch a video of the ribbon cutting in the online version of this article on The Islander website.
Following the unveiling, the community was invited to drinks and nibbles put on by the sculpture trail committee.
The sculpture trail is going to be one of 11 bird data survey sites tied to the BirdLife phone app that is coming soon.
Local citizen scientists will be to log their bird sightings at this and the other locations around Kangaroo Island.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
