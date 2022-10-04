Sculptures, stunning ocean views on KI Garden Club excursion

Three very different gardens - all with water views - delighted members of the Kangaroo Island Garden Club at the September meeting.
A climb up the hill was well worth it to see Sharlene's garden on North Coast Road - along with a magnificent view over Smith Bay.
Carved out of the hillside, the pretty garden features a large variety of plants, vegetables, and fruit trees - along with quirky metal sculptures made by Sharlene's father.
After lunch at Emu Bay Shelter Shed, members visited two lovely gardens in Hawthorn Avenue, created by the Boxers and the Horbelts.
Offering another stunning ocean view, the Boxer's garden is beautifully terraced with interesting nooks, rocks, a waterfall and plenty of pretty blooms.
The Horbelt garden offers something completely different, with low maintenance, sculptural plants, such as aeoniums.
A good day out was had by all!
The next Garden Club meeting will take place at Kingscote Golf Club on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022.
To find out more, phone president Lindy Bruce on 0427 993 562, or email kigardenclub@gmail.com
