Residents report that flood damage from heavy rain overnight has blocked Hog Bay Road west of American River on Kangaroo Island.
Vehicles on Wednesday morning, Oct. 5, 2022, are being diverted around the damage on Red Banks Road.
Hog Bay Road is expected to remain closed for at least the next eight to 12 hours.
SA Police says wild weather overnight shut down many roads on Kangaroo Island, including the island's main road to the ferry terminal.
Motorists are advised to take care due to flooding and fallen trees.
A drainage culvert is flooded on Hog Bay Road at Haines, about halfway between Kingscote and Penneshaw.
Just before 4am on Wednesday, Oct. 5, a vehicle attempting to cross the flooded culvert became stuck.
Luckily, the driver was helped from his vehicle by a passing motorist and there were no injuries.
Motorists are advised to detour via Redbanks Road to Boundary Road. This route is now open to all traffic after a fallen tree was cleared.
SeaLink Kangaroo Island is aware and notifying ferry passengers.
Resident James Newcomer said there was a road block and diversions at the American River turn off.
"Traffic is being directed to bypass on Redbanks Road," he said.
"It's all flowing through okay including freight. The wash out is 3 kilometres west of here."
The Kingscote weather station at the KI Airport received 36mm of until 9am on Oct. 5, 2022.
The Islander has contacted the Department for Instructure and Transport for details about how the wash out occurred.
Hog Bay Road meanwhile is due for works meant to improve road safety.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
