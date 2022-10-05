The Islander
Breaking

Flood damage blocks Hog Bay Road west of American River on Kangaroo Island

Stan Gorton
By Stan Gorton
Updated October 5 2022 - 1:31am, first published 12:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Residents report that flood damage from heavy rain overnight has blocked Hog Bay Road west of American River on Kangaroo Island.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stan Gorton

Stan Gorton

Journalist

Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.

Local News

Get the latest Kingscote news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.