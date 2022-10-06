The Islander
Council Elections

2022 Kangaroo Island Council Council mayoral election candidate profiles

Stan Gorton
Stan Gorton
Updated October 6 2022 - 11:50pm, first published 11:27pm
James Newcomer, pictured with his partner Linda Jenkins, and incumbent mayor Michael Pengilly. Pictures supplied

There are two candidates vying for a position of mayor on Kangaroo Island Council in the 2022 SA local government election.

Journalist

Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.

Local News

