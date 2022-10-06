There are two candidates vying for a position of mayor on Kangaroo Island Council in the 2022 SA local government election.
James Newcomer will top the mayoral ballot, followed by incumbent mayor Michael Pengilly. Keep reading for their profiles.
SA local government elections have the mayor elected separately and prospective candidates cannot run for both positions.
Kangaroo Island has 11 candidates running for nine seats on the council in this 2022 election.
Click here to read the profiles of 11 council candidates, in the order of the ballot, as supplied by the candidate or from the Electoral Commission SA website:
Ballots will be mailed out to all those who are eligible to vote between Friday, Oct. 14 and Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022.
Voting will close at 5pm on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, and by Saturday, Nov. 12, we will know the new elected members of the Kangaroo Island Council.
Now here the two mayor candidates' profiles in order as they appear on the ballot:
Four years ago at Meeting the Candidates session in the Kingscote Town Hall, none of us could have foreseen the coming events.
Rapid and unprecedented changes on Kangaroo Island and across the world have affected our community.
This rate of unexpected change is likely to become the norm, so the next four years will require each of us to create new solutions.
During this campaign for mayor, I have already been enlightened by the complexity of the mayor's, councillors' and CEO's jobs, and been impressed by Islanders' openness to discuss everything from road safety to access to services, from setting reasonable rates to concerns for ferry reliability.
Meeting committed candidates and councillors face-to-face has reassured me that council will be able to respond to the challenges of the future.
I intend to bring a new perspective to the office - to remain informed and mindful of the many roles that support a modern leader.
Moving forward we will be here to listen and learn from our fellow islanders, and then to act effectively.
Many thanks to my partner Linda Jenkins for her constant support and all those who have mentored and encouraged me towards standing for mayor of Kangaroo Island.
Our community needs experience at mayoral level and an understanding of its many requirements as it moves forward over the next four years.
My commitment to electors if re-elected is to continue looking after community needs by listening, ensuring sound governance and supporting our unique lifestyle.
This goes hand in hand with promoting our primary industry and tourism sectors and natural environment in tandem with the continual improvement of towns infrastructure and road systems.
KI's people are its main strength, our numerous and varied sporting clubs, many run by younger families a firm base for our future and maintaining our social fabric and activities.
"Roads rates and rubbish" is still at the core of local governments role.
We need to focus on the matters we can manage and do what we can afford.
The recovery from the fires and COVID are pointing in the right direction for our community.
A strong and resilient community in the fire zone particularly are still focused on restoring their lives and families to normality no matter what aspect they may be involved in personally or by occupation.
We came together as one during the crises and continue to do so.
Community is to the core, if re elected as mayor I will continue to offer experienced and positive leadership. I seek your support.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
