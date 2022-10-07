The Vintage Fair at Brownlow on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 was a great success raising funds for dementia and Parkinson's research.
The event was organised by the Western Kangaroo Island Lions club of Parndana and hosted by Roberta and Simon Brand from Brownlow.
The venue with plenty of space undercover was well suited to cater for rainy conditions, which settled in for the day.
Food and drinks were generously donated by organisations and individuals who came from Parndana to Kingscote and in between.
A special thanks to Josh Deer and Lucy Cooper.
The fashion parade was well received, where outfits from the 1800s to the 80s brought back many memories to the enthusiastic crowd.
Tracey Ross from Kingscote delighted the crowd with her rare collection of 60s and 70s outfits.
Anne Jamieson and Vicki McLean were the very capable and entertaining master of ceremonies.
Vintage furniture all the way from France, donated by the Graham family, was auctioned on the day.
The auctioneer Colin Hopkins also got in on the act and dressed in a tailor made hat and tails on loan from the Cornish Festival from the Copper Coast.
His auctioneering skills were on display where 27 registered bidders battled it out to secure that special item from an eclectic offering of donations.
Sue Florance and Kaylene Graham were the driving forces behind the success, generating a wonderful amount of $6255.
Cross country bike rider Nicholas Tremaine also spoke of his Distance 4 Dementia fundraising adventures.
He received $4127 to go toward Dementia Australia, including $2000 donated by the KI Lions Club, and $2327 was also given to Parkinson's research.
"A big thank you to all the sponsors and donors - it was certainly worth all the effort," Kaylene Graham said.
Nicholas said it was a great crowd at the vintage fair, despite the weather, and he estimated about 100 people attended.
"Great live music throughout the day and a vintage fashion entering the crowd," he said.
"Thank you to West End lions for organising the event, Kaylene Graham for donating the vintage furniture and Colin Hopkins for being the auctioneer for the day."
He also thanked all his sponsors, including Elders, Bay of Shoals winery, Wrapping Hood, Richard Glatz, False Cape Wines, KI Ocean Safari, The Islander Estate, Drakes supermarket, East Texas Music and Rhys Gaskin Photography.
Donation totals for Distance 4 Dementia stand as:
"I would like to thank everyone that has donated and supported my ride," he said.
And the Distance 4 Dementia page on the Dementia Australia website is still live if anyone wishes to donate.
