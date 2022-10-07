The Islander

Successful vintage auction raises funds for Dementia Australia, Parkinson's research

Stan Gorton
Stan Gorton
Updated October 7 2022 - 12:43am, first published 12:03am
The Vintage Fair at Brownlow on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 was a great success raising funds for dementia and Parkinson's research.

Stan Gorton

Stan Gorton

