The Islander

Bowls raises funds for Distance 4 Dementia rider Nicholas Tremaine

Stan Gorton
By Stan Gorton
Updated October 7 2022 - 1:49am, first published 12:40am
Distance 4 Dementia rider Nicholas Tremaine celebrates at the Opera House after reaching the finish line on Sunday, July 17, 2022 covering 7615kms from Perth, raising funds for Dementia Australia. Picture supplied

Lawn bowlers on Kangaroo Island have raised $1503 through two raffles, donations and a pizza night to support Nicholas Tremaine in his fundraising for Dementia Australia.

