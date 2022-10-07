Lawn bowlers on Kangaroo Island have raised $1503 through two raffles, donations and a pizza night to support Nicholas Tremaine in his fundraising for Dementia Australia.
The first raffle was drawn at Birchmore Bowling Club on Aug. 13, 2022 and the second raffle was drawn at the Kingscote Bowling Club on Sunday, Sept 25, 2022.
All winners have been contacted with exception of a red ticket C90 no name. If the holder of this ticket would contact Jan on 0417 817 780 we will ensure that you receive your prize.
Jan said a big thank-you to the KI bowling community as they really got behind this.
She also thanked the generous donors for the raffle, namely:
C and M Van der Merwe, R Cowin, Queenscliffe Hotel, Hairscape, Ampol, Ingram's Home Hardware, Mitre 10, Kingscote Gift Shop, Kanga Shoes, Island Beehive, Elders and Turner's Tyres.
Nicholas Tremaine completed his 7615km Distance 4 Dementia ride from Perth to Sydney in July.
He thanked the bowlers for the raffle and also all his sponsors, including Elders, Bay of Shoals winery, Wrapping Hood, Richard Glatz, False Cape Wines, KI Ocean Safari, The Islander Estate, Drakes supermarket, East Texas Music and Rhys Gaskin Photography.
Donation totals for Distance 4 Dementia stand as:
"I would like to thank everyone that has donated and supported my ride," he said.
And the Distance 4 Dementia page on the Dementia Australia website is still live if anyone wishes to donate.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.