Hog Bay Road remains closed after flood damage

Hog Bay Road at midday on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022 remained closed west of American River with road diversions in place.
Vehicles are still being diverted around flood damage on a 21 kilometre route via Red Banks Road on Kangaroo Island.
A drainage culvert Hog Bay Road at Haines was damaged by flood water, about halfway between Kingscote and Penneshaw overnight on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022.
A vehicle attempting to cross the flooded culvert became stuck at about 4am. The driver was helped from his vehicle by a passing motorist and there were no injuries.
Road diversions were put in place on Wednesday morning and as of midday on Friday remained in place.
Resident James Newcomer said the dirt roads being used for the diversion on Friday morning had become a "seriously dangerous mess".
A spokesperson for the Department for Infrastructure and Transport on Thursday morning, Oct. 6, said a temporary fix was being worked on.
"Hog Bay Road has been significantly water damaged as a result of heavy rainfall on 4-5 October," they said.
"As the water recedes, the Department for Infrastructure and Transport will continue to undertake site inspections and work with Kangaroo Island Council to implement a temporary solution to reinstate the road."
The road remains closed and detours are in place. For more information on detours visit https://www.traffic.sa.gov.au/
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.