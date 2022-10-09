Patron's Day Fours Competition commences KI bowls season

The annual Patron's Day Fours Competition at Birchmore Bowling Club was held on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022.
With 14 teams at Birchmore and an overflow of 10 teams playing in at Kingscote, the day was a resounding success.
Kangaroo Island Bowls Association president Jenny Clifford commented that the day was very well run and the best attendance at a Patron's Day since its inception.
Patrons Terry Bennett from Birchmore and Helen Barrett from Kingscote attended the day.
All the teams were decked out in uniform to denote the commencement of the Pennant Season.
The day presented with showery and chilly conditions but cleared to a reasonable day.
Two games of 10 ends were played, with a break in between games for a delicious afternoon tea.
Winners of the day on 54 points were Chris Turner, Allan Childs, Kathy Turner and Chris Childs, from Parndana Bowling Club.
Second place on 53 points went to Terry Lehmann, Reg Willson, M. Lehmann and Viv Willson, from Birchmore Bowling Club.
Equal Third place on 52 points were Roger Cass, David West, Bob Hagerstrom and Paul Russell, from Birchmore, who tied with Robert Barrett, Michelle Barrett, Bevan Patterson and Bill Ulstrop, from Kingscote Bowling Club.
So, a great start to the upcoming season. Good luck all teams! See all you on the green. - Brenda Beal
Kingscote Blue 148 (14) def Kingscote Gold 92 (2) - played at Kingscote
T Boxer C Liu J Kerry C Boxer 21 lost to N Chambers S Palmer John Lovering K Glasson 26
J Waller M Pease J McEvoy B Keitel 44 def A Bates (sub) J Eastmond M Glasson M Kleinig 12
D Browne T Kempster M Griffith J Bell 23 def B Ulstrup B Patterson S Graham R Barrett 20
E Florance J Price L Werner S Bell 28 def L Bell Jill Lovering R Atkinson J Berden 17
G Cahill (sub) G Walden J Preusker P Maclean 32 def J Chambers D Eastmond T Johnson M Barrett 17
Parndana Red 117 (14) def Parndana White 109 (2) - played at Parndana
B Kelly M May P Burry B May 27 def C Bell Craig Turner K Turner Chris Turner 22
P Cooper J Kelly S Carter J Hateley 21 def H Mossop M Tremaine P Tremaine D Perkins 19
G Couchman M Smith Chris Downing D Hateley 32 def Y Hams B Paxton R Morgan R Hams 16
J Burry Tom Bell Claire Downing M Couchman 16 lost to P Macgill E Fogden N Arnold D McArdle 32
J Hall G Barrett Trevor Bell Tony Bell 21 def N Tremaine N Murton A Fogden J Shalay 20
Birchmore Orange (8) drew Birchmore Grey (8) - played at Birchmore
Rained out -draw
Parndana White 37/1 Lost to Kingscote Blue 43/3
B. Paxton, C. Bell, K. Turner, C. Downing 16 lost to T. Kempster, J. Lovering, T. Johnson, M. Barrett 23
E. Murton, Y. Hams, S. Hacker, M. May 21 def Y. Turner, J. Chambers, H. Berden, M. Glasson 20
Birchmore Grey 31/0 Lost to Parndana Red 46/4
A. Bates, S. De Rohan, R. Noble, B. Johnson 14 lost to J. Kelly, B. Cooper, R. Morgan, P. Burry 21
G. Cahill, J. Possingham, D. Morris, T. Bennett 17 lost to M. Loader, H. Mossop, G. Couchman, C. Childs 25
Kingscote Gold 26/0 Lost to Birchmore Orange 44/4
M. Barker, E. Florance, S. Graham, J. Bell 10 lost to B. Collins, M. Vander Merwe, J. Cowins, J. Clifford 24
T. Boxer, B. Platten, C. Liu, L. Werner 16 lost to C. Jarman, P. O'Brien, B. Beal, M. Lehmann 20
