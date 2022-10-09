The Islander
Photos

Patron's Day Fours Competition commences KI bowls season

Stan Gorton
By Stan Gorton
Updated October 10 2022 - 12:04am, first published October 9 2022 - 11:08pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The annual Patron's Day Fours Competition at Birchmore Bowling Club was held on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stan Gorton

Stan Gorton

Journalist

Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.

Local News

Get the latest Kingscote news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.