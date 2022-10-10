The Islander

Kangaroo Island Garden Festival continues with "town and country"

Updated October 10 2022 - 12:35am, first published 12:21am
The 2022 Kangaroo Island Spring Garden Festival continues on Sunday, Oct. 16, featuring a small "town" garden and a large "country" garden.

