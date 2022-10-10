The 2022 Kangaroo Island Spring Garden Festival continues on Sunday, Oct. 16, featuring a small "town" garden and a large "country" garden.
For the record, last weekend's open garden at Leonie and Gary's on Oct. 8, 2022 saw about 300 visitors and raised $2520 for the KI Hospital Auxiliary.
On show this Sunday is "Cloudscape", at 16 Commercial Street, Kingscote, just up the hill from the supermarket, is a small block which uses every inch of space to grow a colourful cottage garden.
Jennie and Bob have made the most of the rocky site by building stone walls and large gabion pots to support varied plantings of shrubs and annuals, with a few vegetables popping up here & there.
The bottom slope features a "striped" bed, using plants of different foliage and colour.
The hidden patio features a vine covered pergola with a soft pink Clematis currently in full flower.
Beautiful mosaic items by Debbie Clark will be on display, and Debbie will also be demonstrating her craft during the day.
Garden books from Big Quince Print will be on sale - including Alice's new book "Letting the Summer Go", and a lovely handmade biscuits made by Coral.
Funds raised during the day will support KI Art Feast Inc.
Then "Eastwood", at 1512 North Coast Road, Wisanger is a large, rambling garden surrounding the homestead.
Jan and Michael have an informal garden, which showcases a lot of repeat plantings of old favourites - many of which have been plants and cuttings shared by gardening friends.
There is a separate orchard and vegetable garden, with a more formal layout.
You'll be able to enjoy morning or afternoon tea, with a plant stall featuring Carolyn's lovely succulents, and a craft display.
Jan is a valuable member of KI Art Society, and will be donating funds raised to beautify the garden area beside The Gallery in Murray Street. - Anne Morrison
