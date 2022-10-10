The Bark Hut White Suffolk and Composite Stud on Kangaroo Island held a successful ram sale on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2022 with strong results.
The white Suffolk sale sold 53/58 to a top of $3000 and an average of $1298
The composite sale sold 50/59 to a top of $2800 and an average of $1548.
Hosts Andrew and Bec Bennett congratulated their vendors on a strong sale result and thanked all the bidders and under bidders for their support
The Thomas family, L and AO Thomas and AO and T Thomas, were the volume buyers for the sale.
Nick and Sara Campbell, GA and JA Buick and NRG Campbell, where the highest bidders - $3000 lots 61 62 for whites; and $2800 Lots 1 & 2 for composite rams.
Thankfully the stormy weather and rain subsided and the sunshine came out for the day.
Rams were presented well with good growth and muscling, for early maturing prime lambs
Bec and Andrew Bennett said they appreciated their clients' ongoing support.
"Our focus is prime lamb production, so for us the rams aren't the finish line," Andrew said.
"We are breeding a style of ram that will produce prime lambs that will finish in the paddock, which in turn means greater profitability for you."
Bec and Andrew wished everyone all the best with their purchases and good luck with this year's prime lambs
They also gave a big thank you to Elders and Nutrien for their efforts to make this sale work each year.
The Taljar Polwarth Ram Sale is at the McArdle family's East West One property on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, where about 50 rams will be on offer.
This is followed two days later with the Ella Matta ram sale at Stokes Bay on Friday, Oct. 14, offering 222 white Suffolk rams, 68 poll merino rams and 83 maternal composite rams.
Stokes Bay Genetics on Bark Hut Road has its Ultrawhite, multipurpose merino sale on Tuesday, Oct. 18, the Deep Dene poll merino ram sale is Tuesday, Oct. 18, and finally, Turkey Lane Merino's sale is Friday, Nov. 4.
Those who've already had their ram sales include Malcolm Shaefer's sale at Skallemaro on North Cape Road last month, Kangaroo Island's first ram sale.
The Graham family on KI and the Yorke Peninsula held its 13th annual Glencorrie Border Leicester ram sale at Sandilands on the peninsula on Oct. 7, offering 120 border Leicester rams and 30 Dorset rams.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.