Rick Simunsen from ATEC said: "The KI project has been a focus of our board reports, providing the board with an insight into the dedication ATEC have in supporting this great initiative. Tonight, we get the opportunity to celebrate with the well deserving finalists of this year's awards. Congratulations to not just the winners but also to the nominees. Being nominated by your employer, colleagues or customers is a huge credit to you doing such a great job."