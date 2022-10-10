The Kingscote airport lounge was the venue for the third Kangaroo Island Employment Awards, celebrating the business community's achievements for 2021-22.
The 120 guests arrived at the airport to the sounds of African drumming provided by Adelaide-based world music band, Oziwietie Live Band.
The band provided musical interludes and performance art throughout the program and ended the evening with a vibrant and fun set that inspired some joyful dance moves.
Ramindjeri elder Mark Koolmatrie, who had earlier in the day performed two smoking ceremonies at Junction Community Centre, delivered the Welcome to Country.
The focus of the night was of course to celebrate those people and organisations brave enough to put up their hand to celebrate a successful year.
Also acknowledged were those nominated by someone else, who recognised the amazing contribution they make to the Island's business community.
A total of 14 organisations and 19 individuals were nominated for nine of the 11 categories and prizes up for grabs.
In addition to the nominees, guests included representatives of the generous award partners, including the naming partner for the third year, Yumbah Aquaculture.
"Yumbah is a passionate advocate for the hard working employees and businesses of Kangaroo Island and is proud to continue supporting the KI YBATT Employment Awards for another year," said Chris Smith from Yumbah.
The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and Festival Hire were the major sponsors of the event, with KI Spirits sponsoring the bar, offering a complimentary beverage on arrival and providing bar service throughout the night.
Andy Feven, recovery support officer for SA Adelaide and Hills, Fleurieu and Kangaroo Island, from NEMA was the MC for the night.
Festival Hire, who have a strong connection with Kangaroo Island, being a long-term sponsor of the Kangaroo Island Cup, transformed the airport lounge into an event venue.
"Festival Hire are honoured to be able to bring this beautiful function space to life tonight for this special occasion. We are looking forward to providing this airport space for weddings and corporate events to our clients, the local residents and business owners as a fresh new event space on Kangaroo Island," said Shane Pope of Festival Hire,
The awards commenced in 2018 with a single category and have grown into this major event through the support of Awards proponent Adelaide Training and Employment Centre (ATEC).
ATEC have been servicing the Island for six years providing support for apprenticeships and traineeships and coordinating skills training and employment recruitment over those years.
As the KI apprenticeship project comes to an end this year, ATEC will be stepping down as the awards' proponent.
The new focus of ATEC's continued involvement within the Kangaroo Island community will be through the KI Workforce Planning and Upskilling project.
Rick Simunsen from ATEC said: "The KI project has been a focus of our board reports, providing the board with an insight into the dedication ATEC have in supporting this great initiative. Tonight, we get the opportunity to celebrate with the well deserving finalists of this year's awards. Congratulations to not just the winners but also to the nominees. Being nominated by your employer, colleagues or customers is a huge credit to you doing such a great job."
The three-course meal, provided by the incomparable Michelle Nimmo and her team from Bites@the Bay, started with platters featuring Yumbah Abalini for entrée; followed by a delicious lamb roast or vegetarian lasagne for mains; and individual pavlovas served with fresh fruit for dessert.
All meals skilfully delivered to the table by the superstar volunteer waiting staff, made up of Wisanger Panthers and Kingscote Sweathogs Basketball club members.
The band was supported by the sound engineering expertise of East Texas Music team: Tim and Fern Nicholson with Mark Probert.
Two tributes were paid on the night with Sarah Strong Law acknowledged for her creative contribution to the new branding for the YBATT's (Youth, Business, Agribusiness, Tourism, Trades) and a farewell presentation made to Julie Anne Briscoe, who is retiring from SeaLink after 30 years of service.
For those eager to be involved in the next Kangaroo Island Employment Awards, event organisers, Maria Waters from ATEC and Susi Whitehead from the Business Hub will be providing information after their debrief. Stay tuned!
In the meantime, let's acknowledge and celebrate this year's nominees and winners:
Presented by Rick Simunsen
WINNER: Hannah Symens
Presented by Cathie Tydeman (Workforce Australia) and Gerd Beuhrich (Ozone Hotel)
WINNER: Toby Wheaton
Presented by Rachel Leonow
WINNER: Hannah Nasese
Presented by Pierre Gregor (KI Tourism Alliance) and Wendy Campana
Due to the number and quality of the submissions received, this category was awarded to two winners, one for Employee and the other for Employer.
Employee nominees:
WINNER: Kylie Hargraves
Employer (Business) nominees:
WINNER: Kangaroo Island Spirits
Presented by Brett Miller and Lizzie Trethewey
WINNER: Wrapping Hood
Presented by Lyn Dohle (PIRSA) and Grant Flanagan (AgKI)
WINNER: Kangaroo Island Shellfish
Presented by: Maree Baldwin
WINNER: Emu Ridge Eucalyptus Distillery
Presented by: Kathryn Calaby (Office for Small Business) and Susi Whitehead (KI Business Hub)
WINNER: Kangaroo Island Coffee Roasters
Presented by: Julie Anne Briscoe (SeaLink) and Matt Lowe (Business SA)
WINNER: Bloom. by the Ocean (Chantal Leonhardt)
