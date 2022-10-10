The Islander

Financial counsellor Paul Brown from Rural Business Support visits Kangaroo Island small businesses

Updated October 10 2022 - 5:03am, first published 4:46am
Business financial counsellor Paul Brown from the Rural Business Group organisation with small business owners on Friday, Oct. 7 at the Aurora Ozone Hotel. Picture by James Newcomer

Business financial counsellor Paul Brown from the Rural Business Support organisation visited Kangaroo Island last week.

