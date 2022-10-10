Business financial counsellor Paul Brown from the Rural Business Support organisation visited Kangaroo Island last week.
This included a visit with small business owners on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022 at the Aurora Ozone Hotel.
No stranger to KI, his mission is to support tourism, hospitality and small business operators to find a way forward after bushfires and COVID.
"As the former owner of Kangaroo Island Wilderness Tours and Seascape Lodge, I know firsthand how hard it was to think clearly and focus on what needed to be done following the 2019/20 Black Summer bushfires and then the impact of COVID19," Mr Brown said
"Tourism, hospitality and small business operators enhance local economies by not only supporting locals through employment opportunities but in bringing much-needed external cash flow to the region."
Mr Brown has been with Rural Business Support for more than 12 months as a specialist in tourism and hospitality, but works with all small business operators.
He said he believed there was a need for specialist small business support across the state for tourism and hospitality operators, who traditionally serviced the international market as well as those who have been negatively impacted by border closures.
The Small Business Financial Counselling program was modelled on the successful Rural Financial Counselling Service, which had been supporting farmers and rural-related businesses for more than 30 years, he said.
RBS has nine small business financial counsellors supporting eligible rural and regionally based small business owners across South Australia and the Northern Territory.
They can help businesses to find some clarity and a sense of control over where their business is heading by:
RBS counsellors work with business owners to:
Paul Brown can be contacted via email p.brown@ruralbusinesssupport.org.au or by calling 1800 836 211.
