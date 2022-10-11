With the late spring bringing heavy rains, flooding of roads has become a hot topic and a key focus for the Kangaroo Island Council.
This includes the Island's main thoroughfare Hog Bay Road that was closed to traffic early last Wednesday, Oct. 5 after flooding damaged a culvert.
Traffic was diverted via Red Banks Road until repairs could be made with Hog Bay Road fully reopened by Saturday afternoon.
The council's chief executive officer, Greg Georgopoulos said it was big job to maintain roads, even without storm damage.
"With almost 1362 km of roads to maintain, and almost 800 km of them being unsealed, water damage on our roads is a high priority on our works list," Mr Georgopoulos said
The council fielded more than 170 phone calls from concerned residents following the severe weather event on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022.
By Wednesday, Oct. 5, Kingscote received up to 44 millimetres of rain, with almost 24 millimetres recorded at Parndana and nearly 25 millimetres recorded at Cape Willoughby.
The council received a call very early on Wednesday morning in response to a motorist who became stranded while travelling with water over Hog Bay Road.
"There was extensive damage to the culvert that resulted in a complete wash away in a section of Hog Bay Road near the American River turn-off," Mr Georgopoulos said.
Council responded with the after-hours call-out crew and closed the road; detours were installed at first light.
Hog Bay Road is owned and maintained by the South Australian Department for Infrastructure and Transport (DIT) through outsourced subcontractors based on the mainland.
"We will always prioritise emergency responses for the benefit of the community," Mr Georgopoulos said.
"Our team has the local knowledge and skills and can quickly deploy in emergency situations.
"We ask the community to be patient as we now need to re-prioritise our planned road works.
"Council works in a colligate manner with (Department of Infrastructure and Transport) to respond to emergencies on state government owned-roads.
"We are currently in discussions with DIT to build council's capacity to assist in emergencies and with maintenance on state government-owned roads so that it is not to the detriment of our current roads program.
"I would like thank our team for their quick response and extraordinary turn-around time to reinstate access to the main arterial road so quickly."
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
