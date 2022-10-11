The Islander

Kangaroo Island SES unit gets new UTV, 4wd

Stan Gorton
By Stan Gorton
Updated October 11 2022 - 11:45pm, first published 10:40pm
The KI SES unit has new utility terrain vehicle or UTV, perfect for searching narrow bush trails and sand dunes.

