The KI SES unit has new utility terrain vehicle or UTV, perfect for searching narrow bush trails and sand dunes.
Also unveiled was a replacement vehicle for the unit's ageing four-wheel-drive, used to tow the UTV and other functions.
SES district officer CJ Shaw had another great visit last month, saying state headquarters team worked to build the KI unit's capability.
The brand new Polaris Ranger UTV will significantly increase search-and-rescue capability for the KI unit.
The vehicle is well suited to rescue sand boarders from Little Sahara, a task that regularly comes up for the SES on Kangaroo Island.
The unit's 20-year-old Holden Jackaroo was also replaced with a refurbished Nissan Navara.
"This will further increase their capability and also allow them to better undertake logistic support to CFS and (ambulance service) on the Island," Mr Shaw said.
"It was great to put 11 of their members through the UTV endorsement process, the volunteers couldn't be happier with their new assets, it was hard to get the smiles off their faces."
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
