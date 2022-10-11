A meet the candidates session for candidates in the Kangaroo Island Council local government election was held at the Kingscote Town Hall on Tuesday, Oct. 11.
About 50 people attended the session that was moderated by the council's chief executive Greg Georgopoulos.
Attending were the two mayoral candidates, James Newcomer and Michael Pengilly, as well as eight of the 11 candidates vying for the nine seats on the council.
Seated at the front, in order of the ballot, were Jeannette Gellard, Veronica Bates, Rosalie Chirgwin, Pat Austin, Sam Mumford, Richard Cotterill, Bob Teasdale and John Holmes.
Candidates Shirley Pledge and Ken Liu were not able to attend and gave their apologies, while candidate Greg Miller attended remotely via video hook-up from Victoria.
Each candidate was given a chance to outline their candidacy, followed by questions from the audience.
Questions included what more the council could do to facilitate cycling and bike paths.
Following two questions about SeaLink rebooking fees and freight capacity, the candidates spent some time expressing their views on the ferry and other transport services.
Another question was whether the council would consider reinstating the community capital infrastructure grants and also giving more support for the community centre.
There was also some heated discussion on climate change and its impact on Kangaroo Island.
Ballots are being sent out from Friday, Oct. 14, 2022 through to Thursday, Oct. 20 - just remember it can take a couple of days for post to get over here.
If you don't receive your ballot papers by Monday, Oct. 24, call the Electoral Commission SA on 1300 655 232 to request for a re-issue of your ballot pack.
Voting can commence as soon as you receive your ballot papers and need to be posted back to the Electoral Commission by close of business on Thursday, Nov. 10 - reply paid envelope included in your ballot pack.
The council are not accepting completed ballot papers.
This year, ECSA is also offering telephone assisted voting for people who are blind or have low vision or are interstate/overseas during the voting period and won't get their ballot papers.
It is really important for people to be involved and vote.
KI has a higher than average proportion of the population who do vote in council elections.
More info on voting https://www.councilelections.sa.gov.au/
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
