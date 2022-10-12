The McArdle family was pleased with the results of its Taljar Polwarth sheep ram sale, with strong bidding and almost all the lots cleared.
There was a good crowd at the shed on East West One Highway, west of Parndana, where 54 dual-purpose, paddock rams were offered with Elders and Nutrien Ag Solutions handling the auction.
Taljar Polwarth ram sale on Oct. 12, 2022 had 49 of the 54 lots sold for an average of $1320.
The top ram went for $2600 to regular buyers Rhett Willson and son Archie from Dante's farm on the Dudley Peninsula.
The volume buyer with 24 rams purchased were Henry and Lachie Harvey from Yalkuri farms, which has two properties at Penneshaw and also at Narrung, at the mouth of the Murray River.
"We're finding they are performing really well in the two different environments," Henry Harvey said.
"The lambs finish exceptionally well while still having high-quality, merino-type fleeces."
David, Jared and Talisa thanked everyone who attended and purchased rams for their ongoing support.
They also thanks the stock agents from Nutrien and Elders for their expertise.
The successful ram sale comes after the McArdle family had a great return to the Royal Adelaide Show, winning multiple medals.
Ram sales continue on Kangaroo Island with the big Ella Matta sale on Friday, Oct. 14, offering 222 white Suffolk rams and 70 merino rams.
Stokes Bay Genetics on Bark Hut Road has its Ultrawhite, multipurpose merino sale on Tuesday, Oct. 18, and the Deep Dene poll merino ram sale is Friday, Oct. 21, and finally, Turkey Lane Merino's sale is Friday, Nov. 4.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
