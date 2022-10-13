Introduced sheep blowfly, as well as feral cats and pigs, are the targets of ongoing eradication programs happening on Kangaroo Island right now.
SA minister for primary industries and regional development, Clare Scriven visited Kangaroo Island on Oct. 12, 2022 for an update on these eradication programs.
She visited the feral cat fence across the Dudley Peninsula before helping to set free the latest batch of sterile sheep blowfly on Ella Matta farm with representatives from AgKI.
KI's reputation as a pristine environment will be further strengthened, with a world-first dedicated sterile blowfly breeding facility to be built on the island to help eradicate sheep blowfly.
The program aims to eliminate from the Island the exotic sheep blowfly that was introduced to Australia from southern Africa.
Flies cannot fly across to KI to the Island, but biosecurity will need to be stepped up to make sure the flies are not reintroduced through maggots and other means.
"Not only is this project supporting animal welfare and helping local producers by reducing costs associated with managing sheep blowfly, it is also injecting funds into Kangaroo Island as the community continues its bushfire recovery," Ms Scriven said.
"The project will engage local trades where possible for construction and maintenance; as well as create up to six positions. I can see a time when we will be rolling this technology out to prevent flystrike on the South Australian mainland in coming years."
A brownfield site is being transformed into a state-of-the-art insect breeding centre, at which up to 50 million flies a week will be bred and irradiated to be sterile before release.
Located at the KI Resource Recovery Centre and operational by mid-2023, it will be built from shipping containers and will be in place for up to five years.
It can then be redeployed elsewhere within South Australia to continue the program.
Local Kangaroo Island building company Kauppila was awarded the siteworks contract.
Adelaide-based GAAS Shipping Containers will provide the modified shipping containers to build the mobile facility, and radiation equipment will be provided by the Bio Strategy company.
The news about the sterile blowfly facility comes as a project to eradicate feral pigs from the Island nears completion.
Commenced in the wake of the devastating 2019-20 bushfires, the project has removed 861 feral pigs, with fewer than 30 pigs estimated to remain.
The final thermally assisted aerial cull will take place between April and June 2023, which is expected to eradicate feral pigs from the island.
Both the feral pig and blowfly projects have been made possible through the Local Economic Recovery Program, funded by the Australian and South Australian governments under the Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements.
$3.5 million was provided for the sterile blowfly facility, with additional funding provided by the Department of Primary Industries and Regions.
SA minister for agriculture, fisheries and forestry, Murray Watt also welcomed the eradication programs.
"Kangaroo Island's remoteness means it has a unique environment that is free from many pests and diseases found on mainland Australia. It's also an ideal testbed for technology to eradicate introduced pests like sheep blowfly and feral pigs," Mr Watt said.
"Soon, a patch of dirt at the KI Resource Recovery Centre will be transformed into a high tech insect breeding facility.
"It will play a key role in the effort to rid the island of sheep blowfly, which will prevent flystrike in the island's sheep, meaning no need for mulesing or chemical management of sheep blowfly."
