Feral pigs close to being eradicated on Kangaroo Island

The project to eradicate feral pigs from Kangaroo Island is nearing completion, with fewer than 30 pigs estimated to remain.
Commenced in the wake of the devastating 2019-20 bushfires, the project has removed 861 feral pigs through aerial shooting and also baiting.
SA minister for primary industries and regional development, Clare Scriven visited Kangaroo Island on Oct. 12, 2022 for an update on the feral cat, pig and sheep blowfly eradication programs.
Ms Scriven said the Australian-first use of thermal imaging in the feral pig cull had paved the way for this technology elsewhere, including the recent Fleurieu Peninsula and Limestone Coast feral deer culls, which destroyed almost 1600 feral deer.
"I commend the team for the success of the program to eradicate feral pigs from the island. It has been a result of patience, persistence and effective collaboration between government and local stakeholders," Ms Scriven said.
The final thermally assisted aerial cull will take place between April and June 2023, which is expected to eradicate feral pigs from KI.
Following the bushfires of the 2019/20 summer, feral pig numbers were reduced from over 5000 to fewer than 1000 on the Island.
Over the summer of 2020/2021, HOGGONE baits were delivered in a recently developed, purpose-built device, which excludes kangaroos, possums and other native wildlife, and results in the quick and humane death of the pigs.
Department of Primary Industries and Regions SA (PIRSA) Kangaroo Island feral pig eradication coordinator Matt Korcz said he had a whiteboard in his office with details of the what are believed to be the final seven pigs.
The remaining pigs were all in remote parklands of western KI, he said.
Shooting had taken place from a helicopter over parks and more than 400 different properties, with thermal imaging showing shooters where the pigs were hiding in vegetation.
Pigs with the unique genetics from the first explorers and settlers, featuring black colouration, short legs and raised back hair, appear to have been all wiped in the bushfires.
All the pigs encountered in the elimination program had pigs showing traits of more modern pig varieties, larger with mixed colouring, he said.
The three-year $5.6 million program to eradicate feral pigs is a partnership between the PIRSA, the KI Landscape Board and National Parks and Wildlife Service, who work closely with Livestock SA, KI Land for Wildlife and other local stakeholders, including landowners, to find and destroy feral pigs.
Both the feral pig and sterile blowfly projects have been made possible through the Local Economic Recovery Program, funded by state and federal governments under the disaster recovery funding arrangements.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
