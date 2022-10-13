The Islander

Feral pigs close to being eradicated on Kangaroo Island

By Stan Gorton
Updated October 13 2022 - 3:05am, first published 1:59am
AgKI chairperson Jamie Heinrich, PIRSA Kangaroo Island feral pig eradication coordinator Matt Korcz, primary industries minister Clare Scriven, and AgKI co deputy chairperson Tim Buck discuss eliminating feral pigs while at Ella Matta farm on Oct. 12, 2022. Picture by Stan Gorton

The project to eradicate feral pigs from Kangaroo Island is nearing completion, with fewer than 30 pigs estimated to remain.

