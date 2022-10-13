Intrepid aviator Peter Denholm retires from the KI Council

Councillor Peter Denholm is retiring from the Kangaroo Island Council after 12 years of service to the community.
The 83 year old attended final council meeting and read his valedictory speech on Oct. 11, 2022.
Mr Denholm was born and raised in Hobart, Tasmania, before heading to Melbourne to study engineering and also to acquire his pilot's licence.
He moved to Darwin in 1961, becoming the manager and certified flying instructor at the Darwin Aero Club.
Then after Cyclone Tracy in 1974, he moved to Adelaide where he set up an aviation engineering firm at Parafield airport, operating a air charter service and also flying for regional airlines.
It was during this time that he first discovered Kangaroo Island, flying passengers to Kingscote, Parndana and American River, for airlines, including Pagus and Trans Regional airlines.
Later he owned and flew a Cessna 402 for Air Transit and Emu Airways.
He purchased a holiday house in Penneshaw in 1977, where he lives to this day.
A highlight of his flying career was building and putting more than 400 hours on his Lancair aircraft.
He retired from flying due to a heart condition and moved permanently to Penneshaw, later getting elected to the KI Council where he served for 12 years.
He still has plenty of hobbies including a replica model of the Muston saltworks steam engine, which he hopes to complete now he is retired from the council.
He also is an early advocate of electric vehicles, first getting a Mitsubishi i-MiEV electric car, before three years ago upgrading to a Tesla Model 3, which he very much enjoys driving.
Mr Denholm will continue his public in service in the role of president of the KI sub branch of the Return Service League.
He will also nominate to be the Penneshaw representative on the Kangaroo Island Health Advisory Council.
Below is Mr Denholm's valedictory speech he read at his final council meeting on Oct. 11, 2022.
"Most of you would recall from your school days the great English classic "Travels with a donkey" written in 19787 by Robert Louis Stevenson.
Never to be forgotten the following, I quote: "We are all travellers on the surface of this universe and the best that we can find during your travels is an honest friend, so fortunate are those that find many."
I have been a traveller for 83 years, experiencing much happiness, goodwill and prosperity, and having a the good fortune of spending my senior years as a full time resident of Penneshaw. I have found many worthy friends.
It was the demonstrated community spirit, the affection and respect, that inspired me to work towards building a stronger community and aspiring to server as an elected member of council.
Over the past 12 years I have diligently endeavoured to listen, communicate, scrutinize, care and develop strategic thinking on all matters affecting our community, always aiming to act in the best interests of our citizens.
Yes, there has been the highs and the lows, errors and omissions, but I quickly learnt that alone you can do little, but working together so much can be achieved.
Therefore it has been a pleasure to constructively work with our diversely skilled elected members and capable council staff in a spirit of goodwill, harmony and mutual respect.
Fortunately I believe we have adopted substance, integrity and reason in all our deliberations avoiding theatre and showmanship.
Perhaps my best observations have been to appreciate and value the ability of our Elected members and the council's leadership team. I certainly have appreciated their abundance of knowledge and wisdom.
I have learnt so much about our problem of financial sustainability, our resilience with natural disasters and the desires of our community that far exceed our capacity to deliver.
I also appreciate the confidence that our elected members have in my appointments to the Kangaroo Island Health Advisory Council and the Fleurieu Regional Waste Authority Board.
Indeed I have been enriched by involvements in both organisations and I can definitely state that I have real passion for waste management.
To conclude, I sincerely trust that I have been worthy of the community's trust in affording me the honour and pleasure of serving our community as a member of this council."
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
