A wonderful, colourful 7-metre-long mural will soon welcome all visitors to the Cook Centre at the Kangaroo Island Hospital.
KI locals and representatives from the Barossa Hills Fleurieu Local Health Network worked on the mural at the Junction community centre in Kingscote over four days.
Overseeing the creation was Ramindjeri leader and artist Cedric Varcoe from Port Elliott.
"The mural acknowledges reconciliation on Kangaroo Island," Mr Varcoe said.
"The themes are how we come together through art, healing and health and how we can create new stories and experiences together."
The mural features footprint depicting travels to and around the Island, native wildlife and healthy foods, such as honey ants and witchetty grubs.
Also depicted are ocean scenes, meetings around campfires and the Ramindjeri creator being called Ngurunderi.
The mural using exterior acrylic paints on plywood was completed on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022 and the mural is now ready to be erected on the deck, out the front of the Cook Centre.
The network plans an unveiling ceremony of the mural, as well as a new native bush garden and indigenous-themed mosaics at the centre.
The mural is part of a multi-faceted reconciliation project titled "Mi Wi Ruwangk" in Ramindjeri language.
The project started with yarning or community consultation with locals to find themes relevant for the welcome mural, followed by its actual creation.
This in itself was act of reconciliation with Aboriginal and non Aboriginal people involved in creating a mural that would be welcoming to all attend the hospital.
"It's about the connections we have to each other and the Island, as well as connections to health and well being," acting co-director of Aboriginal health, Rebecca Kimlin said.
Also part of the project is a healthy garden of bush foods and also the creation and installation of mosaics at the Cook Centre.
The project is being completed over a year and a half and is being generously supported with funding from the The Hospital Research Foundation.
