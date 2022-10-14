Awards abound for Kangaroo Island Spirits

South Australia's favourite distillery, Kangaroo Island Spirits has been recognised in the local Yumbah Employment Awards, winning two awards for Employee of the Year (Youth) and Exceptional Customer Service.
Kangaroo island Spirits' assistant distiller Toby Wheaton took out the Young Employee of the Year Award.
In awarding Toby, the judges said that he stood out from the rest and exhibited additional exceptional elements in his role.
"This young person had decided to stay local for a gap year but rather than just 'filling time', made an authentic and active commitment to the role, regardless of the unknown future," the judges said.
"He completed extensive training relevant to his role and achieved fast-track progression to a higher-level role with technical, legal and high value product responsibilities."
Kangaroo Island Spirits' general manager Kylie Banfield couldn't be prouder.
"Toby's award is well deserved, and I cannot speak more highly of this young man. His strength of spirit, determination, and empathy for those around him is well beyond his years," she said.
"He deserves to be recognised for his incredible intelligence, reliability and sense of self and goes above and beyond in the local community as an active campaigner for mental health wellness."
Similarly, in awarding the Exceptional Customer Service award, the judges commended the whole team at Kangaroo Island Spirits for their commitment to the Island and outstanding business development, staff support and customer focus.
These awards add to Kangaroo Island Spirits' recent wins at the prestigious 2022 Australian Gin Awards, in which Wild Gin, O'Gin and Old Tom Gin all received gold medals.
"The team continues to go from strength to strength under the guidance of Charlie Schmidt in the distillery and Sonny Johnston in the cellar door, who are creating a world-class product and unique customer experience that celebrate the very best that Kangaroo Island has to offer," Kylie said.
Kangaroo Island Spirits is also a finalist in the 2022 South Australian Tourism Awards, which will be announced at a gala dinner on Nov. 3 at the Adelaide Convention Centre.
