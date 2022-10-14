The Islander

Awards abound for Kangaroo Island Spirits

Updated October 14 2022 - 2:36am, first published 2:22am
South Australia's favourite distillery, Kangaroo Island Spirits has been recognised in the local Yumbah Employment Awards, winning two awards for Employee of the Year (Youth) and Exceptional Customer Service.

