SA Police report that three Kangaroo Island men had to be rescued after climbing onto roofs on Hindley Street in Adelaide and becoming stuck.
Police were called to a nightclub in Hindley Street at 4.30am on Sunday, Oct. 16 after the trio allegedly scaled the side of the building.
Two men became stuck on the roof of the first storey, and a third became stuck on the roof of the verandah, about two floors up, with no visible means of getting down.
Police requested assistance from MFS firefighters, who plucked the men to safety with a cherry picker.
The three men, all aged in their early 20s, from Kangaroo Island, were issued with adult cautions for being unlawfully on premises and barring orders.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.