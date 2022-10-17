The Kangaroo Island Spring Garden Festival continues with three gardens open on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022 - all in or near American River, open from 10am to 4pm.
Petite Provence is just off the main Penneshaw to Kingscote road, at 12 Florance Road, and is a working garden.
Kym and Bridgette moved to KI in 2010, and started work on their 12 acre block which was covered with nutgrass and capeweed.
Olives and fruit trees were planted first, followed by a vegie area, with a planting of natives and exotics to encourage bees and other pollinators.
The garden is organic and follows permaculture principles. Mobile chook pens have been a great help to improve the soil in the garden.
Wind from the Southern Ocean has been the biggest challenge for Kym and Bridgette, so tree and shrub planting continues every year, with the latest plantings being almonds, junipers, mulberries, oaks, and pines, plus roses and assorted natives.
Olives and other gourmet goodies will be available from the Farmgate shop, and any donations will go towards "Black Dog Ride".
In American River at 14 Bennett Court is "Riverwren", so named for the flourishing habitat that Max and Penny have created for local fauna on their block, since retiring in 2019.
Former cropping land has been turned into a pretty & productive garden, with KI natives and hardy perennials, plus fruit trees, and lots of vegetables, many in wicking beds.
The use of gabion limestone walls & saltbush hedges are key features of this new, but already well established garden.
There will be plant and craft stalls, complimentary yoga sessions, Sam's Popcorn, and other refreshments available - donations for plants, tea and coffee will go to the American River Community Garden.
The Jane McGrath Foundation will also be running a cake stall.
Three Island artists will have work displayed for sale - Jenni Macaulay, Vieux Kyle-Little, and Lisa Cordobello.
Lawn games and other old school activities will keep the kids entertained!
As a contrast, "Calico Cottage" at 113 Scenic Drive, is 100 years old, though the "new" garden has been created over the last six years.
Many of the old plants have been reused - transplanted, cuttings taken, and a few new ones added, always being aware that water is precious.
Rustic brick paths surround the cottage, with brick walls and rockeries displaying lots of ground covers and flowers to attract pollinators.
The back block is being developed as the vegie garden, with herbs and fruit trees included - there is a story that old Tom Waller buried treasure on the block, but it hasn't been found yet!
Alkaline soil and kikuyu grass make gardening on the block a never ending challenge.
Tea, coffee, Anzac biscuits, teacake, scones with jam and cream will be on sale - raising funds for the American River Community Garden.
There will also be the Great Cycle Challenge fundraiser, with hot pancakes for sale, plus Lucky Squares to win a Fred Peters pendant, and some lovely potted strawberry plants!
All helping raise funds for "Kids Cancer Research".
After this busy day there will be a break, as the Kingscote Show is on Oct. 29, 2022.
The Spring Festival will resume on Sunday, Nov. 6 with two gardens open in Kingscote.
