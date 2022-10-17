The Islander

Kangaroo Island Spring Garden Festival continues around American River

Updated October 17 2022 - 2:03am, first published 2:00am
The Kangaroo Island Spring Garden Festival continues with three gardens open on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022 - all in or near American River, open from 10am to 4pm.

Local News

