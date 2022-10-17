Parndana Red 141 (16) def Kingscote Gold 91 (0) played at Parndana
P Cooper J Kelly S Carter J Hateley 31 def L Bell B Patterson J Berden R Barrett 21
B Kelly M May P Burry B May 25 def J Chambers Jill Lovering M Barrett M Kleinig 14
J Burry Tom Bell Claire Downing M Couchman 27 def G Platten B Platten T Johnson D Steinwedel 18
J Hall G Barrett Trevor Bell Tony Bell 32 def N Chambers M Barker John Lovering G Steinwedel 16
G Couchman M Smith Chris Downing D Hateley 26 def P Barker R Atkinson M Glasson K Glasson 22
Birchmore Grey 131 (12) def Parndana White 103 (4) played at Birchmore
J Beal S de Rohan J Barrett T Lehmann 37 def P Macgill M Tremaine P Tremaine J McArdle 11
C van der Merwe B Beal Thelma Bennett G Morris 21 lost to R Morgan A Childs D McArdle R Hams 32
D Morris V Willson M Lehmann R Willson 25 def C Childs N Murton A Fogden J Shalay 20
C Jarman G Pearson D West K Jarman 28 def B Paxton K Turner T Jones Chris Turner 15
J Possingham Terry Bennett S Boxer D Lovering 20 lost to N Arnold H Mossop K Pratt D Perkins 25
Kingscote Blue 108 (12) def Birchmore Orange 100 (4) played at Kingscote
G Davis T Kempster M Griffith J Preusker 15 lost to F Muller G Cahill F O'Brien P Whyte 21
E Florance J Price W Walden S Bell 18 lost to M van der Merwe J Clifford R Kaehne J Turner 31
D Browne H Berden L Werner J Bell 23 def B Noble T Hoerbelt G Bates G Berden 14
T Boxer C Liu J Kerry C Boxer 25 def M Capon J Cowin R Cowin D O'Brien 19
J Waller M Pease J McEvoy B Keitel 27 def A Bates D Clifford B Johnson G Glynn 15
Parndana Red 40/3 1/2 def Kingscote Gold 25/ 1/2
J. Kelly, B. Cooper, R. Morgan, P. Burry 22 def
M. Pease, C. Liu, T. Boxer, J. Bell 7
M. Loader, H. Mossop, G. Couchman, C. Childs 18 drew with
E. Florance, M. Barker, L. Werner, G. Steinwedel 18
Kingscote Blue 26/0 lost to Birchmore Orange 31/4
Y. Turner, L. Bell, H. Berden, M. Glasson 11 lost to
C. Newman, P. O'Brien, B. Beal, M. Lehmann 14
J. Chambers, J. Lovering, TA. Johnson, M. Barrett 15 lost to
B. Collins, M. Vander Merwe, J. Cowin, J. Clifford 17
Birchmore Grey 20/0 lost to Parndana White 34/4
G. Bates (OG), A. Bates, S. De Rohan, B. Johnson 12 lost to
B. Paxton, C. Bell, K. Turner, C. Downing 16
F. Muller (OG), G. Cahill, D. Morris, T. Bennett 8 lost to
E. Murton, V. Lockett, S. Hacker, M. May 18
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.