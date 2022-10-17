The Islander
Kangaroo Island Bowls open gender results and photos for Oct. 15, 2022

Stan Gorton
Stan Gorton
Updated October 17 2022 - 12:45am, first published 12:34am
Open Gender Grand Pennant Results - 15/10/22

Parndana Red 141 (16) def Kingscote Gold 91 (0) played at Parndana

