At last Spring appears to have arrived, just in time for the October ride of the Kangaroo Island Bicycle Users Group.
The lovely weather resulted in a good turn out of cyclists gathering at Roo Lagoon. There was the usual mix of electric and pedal-power bikes of all shapes and sizes.
The first leg was 6 kilometres along the Playford Highway to Ahwans Road.
This was a very pleasant, smooth ride on the bitumen in sunshine with no wind and virtually no traffic.
But then turning left into Ahwans Road it was back onto the dirt, our most commonly encountered surface.
Considering the weather we've been having the road was very good, with few potholes or puddles.
The only potential hazard we encountered was a couple of kangaroos bounding along beside us for a little while, luckily they turned away from us and bounded back into the scrub.
We made our way to Johncock Road via Tin Hut Road and Turkey Lane, passing green paddocks full of fat sheep.
Johncock Road was a long 10 km stretch with a few challenging gullies providing some exhilarating downhill quickly followed by some hard leg work for the non electric brigade.
Again the road surface was quite good, firm and dry. At the intersection with North Coast Road we stopped for a well earned rest and some of Cheryl's famous chocolate slice to boost the energy levels.
The last leg down Coopers Road seemed the most difficult with corrugations, a tacky slippery surface and a few hills or maybe it was just that we starting to feel the effects of a 38km ride?
The sight of Roo Lagoon in the near distance was a welcome site. Thanks to Jonny Gloyne we enjoyed our lunch on his veranda and the works in his Australian Red Gum gallery before heading home.
Our next monthly ride is an off-Island adventure, the weekend of November 12-13 we're staying at Laura, cycling the rail trail and exploring the local backroads.
If you'd like to join us on this, or any other ride, contact Manfred on 8553 0383. - Clunky Gears
