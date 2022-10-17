American River Town Hall was buzzing for the film fundraiser for the Art Museum of Kangaroo Island - except for the silence when the films captured the audience.
The event, part the Nature Festival SA, was also alive with artworks, a digital exhibition, good conversation and sensationally delicious curries.
The main film, Island to Outback, was complemented by the six-minute, Time and Evolution, both the work of our excellent island film makers, en plein air Films.
The event also saw the first airing of images in AMKI's Kangaroo Island Art: Explorers and Settlers digital project and samples of the artwork made for the Island to Outback exhibition.
Thanks to the incredible generosity of those who came along and those who couldn't be there but bought raffle tickets and donated, the event raised more than $6000.
The raffle and auction, and the food and wine, were made possible by sponsors: Quentin Chester, Deb Sleeman, KI Source, WOMADelaide, The Island Estate Wines, False Cape Wines, Springs Road Wines, BlueSeas Beach House, Cape Hart Wilderness Retreat, Kangaroo Island Spirits, Bush Organics, SeaLink, State Theatre Company SA, Art Gallery of SA, National Parks and Wildlife KI, Artlink magazine, en plein air Films, KI Shellfish and The Odd Plate.
And, there's the artists, cooks, scene setters, organisers and event workers, all volunteering their effort.
That's a massive demonstration of support for the AMKI project.
The solid base funding raised will mainly go to keeping the association ticking over for two years, including insurance, financial software and audit fees, communications, software and memberships of relevant organisations.
It is funding that is almost impossible to gain through grants.
Now the committee can concentrate on applying for grants for the more exciting aspects of the project of building the Art Museum of Kangaroo Island for our community.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.