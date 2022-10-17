Get ready for the 2022 Kingscote Show

SA Country Shows president Rosie Schultz will officially open the 104th Kingscote Show on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022.
Mr Oopy's Show promises to be a must see being interactive, fun, friendly, energetic and a silly show for children of all ages, including adults.
The two-hour Show will include popular show songs, such as Baby Shark, Hokey Pokey, Rockabye bear, followed by the bubble machine with music, big bubbles for you to all join in, finishing with dance songs, game play like limbo, hoops and more.
His "Bubble Show" being absolutely bubbly entertaining.
Mr Oopy's fun-for-all show will run for two hours from 12.30pm to 2.30pm.
Also, for your enjoyment and entertainment The South Australia Police Jazz Band will perform during the morning and again during the afternoon.
The Police jazz band is much loved by communities across the state for their infectious blend of old-school trad jazz and barbershop inspired vocal harmonies.
Providing light-hearted entertainment with a virtuosic twist, this group of cheeky, talented musicians is a favourite among audiences of all ages.
The Show Society would like to thank KI Dragonfly Guesthouse for sponsoring the band for us with their accommodation, while here on KI.
The Super Dodgem Cars will also keep you entertained, an old favourite!
Everybody loves the dodgem cars, from young children to the grandparents.
Take a leisurely ride or race your friends around the track.
Timeless, great fun for everyone! proudly sponsored by SeaLink and the KI Show Society.
For those who want to sit and relax while listening to some live music, afternoon tea will be in served by the Royal Flying Doctor Local Support Group in the Footy Clubrooms from 1pm.
Don't forget "Entry Day" at the Kingscote Bowling Club this Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022 from 10am to strictly 12pm.
Please note that anyone entering poultry needs to email or phone their entry into acbates@live.com.au or 0408 320 389 no later than this Saturday, one week prior to the show.
This is to allow us enough time to coordinate with Trudy who has offered to come over and help out and bring a display with her.
The 63rd annual Parndana Agriculture, Horticulture and Floriculture Show is Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.
