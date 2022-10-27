The Islander

Get ready for the 2022 Kingscote Show

Having fun at the Kingscote Show back in 2018. File picture

SA Country Shows president Rosie Schultz will officially open the 104th Kingscote Show on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022.

Local News

