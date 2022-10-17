The new Parndana Community Children's Centre and a student story-telling project are among groups to benefit from a new round of wellbeing grants.
Community groups from bushfire-affected regions have been awarded grants of up to $20,000 to deliver projects that support and strengthen the mental health and wellbeing of their residents.
A total 10 projects across the Adelaide Hills, Kangaroo Island and Yorketown will receive one of the grants, which were introduced after the devastating 2019-20 summer bushfires to help communities re-connect and recover long-term.
The new Parndana Community Children's Centre will receive funding to provide an outdoor learning environment and play equipment for children and families to better connect.
Work on the new centre adjacent to the Parndana school is expected to begin this month, and be complete by 2023.
Also benefitting is a project coordinated by Parndana KICE campus wellbeing leader Shaheen Bradford called "Kangaroo Island Resilience Stories of Young People".
The project will allow young people to share their bushfire recovery experiences and learn from each other through writing workshops.
These grants - the third and final round of Wellbeing SA's Strengthening Community Wellbeing after Bushfire grants - will assist communities deliver the projects, each tailored to their region's needs as part of the state government's $2.6 million Bushfire Mental Health project.
Previous grants funded 19 projects ranging from rebuilt community spaces and playgrounds, to running culture events and sports workshops.
For more information and to see the grant recipients, visit the Wellbeing SA website.
Member for Mawson, Leon Bignell said recovery after a bushfire or natural disaster should always continue, well after the flames are out.
"As we approach the third anniversary of the devastating Kangaroo Island fires, we know how important it is for local people to be aware how much the wider community still cares for them and their community's welfare," Mr Bignell said.
SA minister for Health and Wellbeing, Chris Picton said the devastating impact bushfires had on a community could last long after the fire is contained.
"South Australians band together in a time of crisis, but for some that crisis remains in their mental health and they need extra support to recover,." Mr Picton said.
"These grants will provide a crucial way for important projects to get off the ground across our regions and re-connect residents who continue to do it tough."
Wellbeing SA executive director Mental Health and Wellbeing Nicole Keller said; "We know people can continue to feel the effects long after the initial event, so these initiatives will help support communities to connect in meaningful ways and bolster resilience, mental health and wellbeing now and in the years to come. The initiatives respond to the specific needs of each community and harness the strengths of local groups, organisations and councils."
Wellbeing SA chief executive Lyn Dean said; "We are proud to be able to support these projects that empower communities to work together and identify what people living and working in these regions need to strengthen their mental wellbeing and resilience.
The grants build upon the success of awarded projects in the first and second rounds of grant funding to foster community connection."
Emergency Services Minister Joe Szakacs said supporting those affected both mentally and physically after a devastating bushfire was an incredibly important initiative that should never be underestimated.
"I encourage those who live with mental scars after recent events to seek support. Nobody should have to fight the battle alone," he said.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
