Representatives from the Kangaroo Island Council visited individual traders on Dauncey Street on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, regarding the final stage of the Kingscote town centre upgrade.
Chief executive officer Greg Georgopoulos said the council was working with the contractor Axiom on a detailed program, which would confirm the dates and works program for the Dauncey Street roadworks.
"We are considering every available option to minimise the impact of construction works on Traders," Mr Georgopoulos said.
"We understand there has been disruption to the street and delays with contracted works."
The council contacted Dauncey Street traders this week to organise a suitable time for council representatives to discuss the road works with them personally.
Additional signage to let tourists and visitors know the street is open for trading has been ordered and will be installed in the coming weeks.
Council staff are working with Dauncey Street traders to develop a "Go local first" campaign to encourage patronage of businesses subject to construction works.
Mr Georgopoulos said it was vital that shoppers continue to frequent Dauncey Street.
"Small businesses play a critical role in our local economy," Mr Georgopoulos said.
"We urge everyone to keep coming to Dauncey Street to support our local businesses, which, in the last three years, have endured the impacts of bushfires and COVID 19.
"We want to thank the traders for their continued patience. I would like to emphasise that council, with our contractor, will do what we can to support them and their business."
To enable you to "Go Local", the council would be implementing priority parking along Murray Street and Commercial Street, and this included disability parking, he said
The car park at the back of the council chambers off Osmond Street would be available to the community, he said.
