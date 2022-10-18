The Islander

Kangaroo Island Council working with traders to finalise works on Dauncey Street

Updated October 18 2022 - 1:43am, first published 1:36am
An artist's impression of the completed Kingscote town centre project. Picture by Kangaroo Island Council

Representatives from the Kangaroo Island Council visited individual traders on Dauncey Street on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, regarding the final stage of the Kingscote town centre upgrade.

Local News

