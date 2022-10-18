2022-2023 basketball season begins on Kangaroo Island

Welcome to the 2022/23 season of KI Basketball.
This season the juniors are bigger than ever with an added U14 Girls competition. We have 31 junior teams and 22 senior teams, a huge number of members!
But despite this, the KI basketball season was looking somewhat doubtful after the August AGM, because we needed KI Basketball Association members to coordinate activities.
After a few weeks the clubs met again, and it was agreed that we all had to step up into the unfilled roles.
It was wonderful to see everyone come together for the future of basketball on KI, especially for our kids. It has taken a lot of open communication and team work to make this season even possible.
All six club presidents from took a role in KIBA including myself Kristy Turner, who will be association president for another two years.
Carly Roesler, fellow KIBA life member, will be vice president role, and Rachelle May is secretary. Newcomer Shantel Johnson will be treasurer, Amy Turner doing the banking.
Mick Whittle is continuing his Umpire Coordinator Role for a sixth season, while Shontae Jones, takes on recording officer and Melissa Holman will do sponsorship. Kelly Ingram will do social media, and welcome to Lana and Rob Mrozowski, recording for the rec centre pavilion.
Two roles were left unfilled, minute secretary and also junior development coordinator, who facilitates taking teams away to the Country Championships in March.
We need a person in this role to give our juniors an opportunity to represent our island at these carnivals. If you are at all interested in one of these positions, please contact Kristy Turner or Rachelle May.
This season we continue to build our umpire accreditation with ongoing courses ran by SA Country Basketball, Basketball SA and KIBA's Mick Whittle.
We cannot play basketball without our umpires, so it's important we keep building our umpire base. If you are interested in umpiring please reach out to someone in the committee.
This season our grand final will be held over two days. Starting with Friday evening on the Feb. 24 continuing during the day on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023.
We would like to say a big thankyou to all our sponsors, as well as Linda Stoeckel, our brilliant program coordinator, our Kingscote door keepers Joy Sundberg at the rec centre and Ginny Wachmer at the pavilion, and Maggie Patterson from Maggie's Photography, who will take action photos.
It has been a challenging start to get the season up and running but thanks to the passion in the community to keep basketball going, we now have our committee and a basketball season.
We are here because we love basketball, and at the end of the day it is for the kids and the future of basketball. - Kristy Turner
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.