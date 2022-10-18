The Islander
Photos

2022-2023 basketball season begins on Kangaroo Island

Updated October 18 2022 - 11:00pm, first published 10:57pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Welcome to the 2022/23 season of KI Basketball.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Kingscote news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.