The Turner family had another reason to get together on Kangaroo Island, this time for the birthdays of Ralph and Molly.
Ralph celebrated his 90th birthday on September 1, while Molly celebrated her 88th on August 7, so the family held a big party on August 28.
Family came from as far away as Darwin and all around Australia for the picnic lunch and drinks together.
The family gathered at the Molly and Ralph's flat on the Kingscote Terrace, opening the car port and spilling out onto the park and playground across the street, where lots of games were played.
Molly and Ralph Turner meanwhile in March this year celebrated their 100th and 101st descendants with the arrival at the Kangaroo Island Hospital of little Rocco and then Peyton.
Since then even more babies have been born adding to the tally, with the latest being baby Dusty born to Eliza and Jake on Oct. 4.
Molly and Ralph were delighted to catch up with all their descendants at their birthday party.
We covered their story previously, but Ralph was born and raised at Moonta Park at Smith Bay, in the farmhouse pop "Dick" Turner built for his wife as a wedding present.
Moonta Park has just been purchased by Yumbah Aquaculture and the homestead will form part of the architectural design plans for the abalone farm expansion.
Molly came over to KI at age 16 for a holiday and then got a job as a telephonist operating the telephone switchboard at the post office. They married 68 years ago on Jan. 13, 1954.
