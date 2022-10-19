Prescribed burn in Dudley Conservation Park on Kangaroo Island

A prescribed burn is taking place in Dudley Conservation Park on Kangaroo Island on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022.
The National Parks burn to create fire breaks is located at North South and East West roads in the conservation park at Dudley West.
The burn, according to the SA CFS incidents page, started just after 11am and is being undertaken by the SA Department for Environment and Water with CFS assistance.
The Department for Environment prescribed burn page states the Dudley burn is to create buffer zones and "multiple rolled breaks", with an objective area of 14 hectares.
More details to follow after the burn is complete.
Once the burn has been carried out, crews will patrol the burn area regularly. Flames and smoke may be visible.
SA NPWS uses prescribed burning to reduce bushfire hazard and manage native vegetation. Reducing bushfire risk is an ongoing and shared responsibility and everyone has a role.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.