The Islander

Prescribed burn in Dudley Conservation Park on Kangaroo Island

Stan Gorton
By Stan Gorton
Updated October 25 2022 - 1:32am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SA Department for Environment and Water has outlined the burn zones within Dudley West Conservation Park for Wednesday. Oct. 19, 2022. Picture by DEW

A prescribed burn is taking place in Dudley Conservation Park on Kangaroo Island on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stan Gorton

Stan Gorton

Journalist

Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.

Local News

Get the latest Kingscote news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.