The KI Council's library services team is calling for entries in this year's Halloween Costume Contest.
The online competition encourages entrants to submit their best Halloween costume pictures of kids and pets.
There are three categories in the competition:
There are great book prizes for the human entries and a goodie bag of treats for the best-dressed pet.
To enter the competition, fill out the registration form and email a photo of your child or pet in their costume to library@kicouncil.sa.gov.au
The winners will be announced on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, on the Council's Facebook page.
Download the registration form here
To protect your child's privacy, Council has free colouring-in masks available for collection at the library for use in your photos. Alternatively, you can download a copy of the colouring-in mask here
Have questions? Please contact our Customer Service Team at 88553 4500 or email kicouncil@kicouncil.sa.gov.au
