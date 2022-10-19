Renovated x-ray room unveiled at Kangaroo Island Hospital

The Kangaroo Island Health Service now has new imaging equipment and facilities thanks to a partnership with Adelaide-based radiology practice, Dr Jones & Partners.
The upgrade at the KI Hospital in Kingscote, includes a new radiography machine, and refurbishments to the old x-ray room.
The new machine will provide state-of-the-art imaging services for the Kangaroo Island community.
The refurbishments to the imaging room provide more space and flexibility, including for people who use a wheelchair or walking frame.
KI Health Service acting director of nursing Nicole Holm and the practice's chief technologist Caitlin Hollis hosted a delegation from the Barossa Hills Fleurieu Local Health Network on Tuesday, Oct. 18.
The delegation included the health network's chief executive officer Rebecca Graham and two board members, who toured the new imaging room at the KI Hospital.
"We welcome the new refurbishments and equipment upgrades to the x-ray room at Kangaroo Island Health Service, that will be of great benefit to Kangaroo Island residents," Rebecca Graham said.
"BHFLHN is committed to providing the highest quality care for patients and any upgrades to facilities is a win for the community and health care in the region."
KI acting DON Nicole Holm said the new imaging service was a great collaboration between the health service and Dr Jones & Partners that made this renovation possible, and "we're grateful to all involved for their contribution".
Dr Jones & Partners' chief technologist for Kangaroo Island, Caitlin Hollis will operate the facility.
"We are passionate about providing exceptional healthcare to our patients in rural and remote areas," Ms Hollis said.
"Our new digital X-ray machine uses less radiation while providing our patients a clearer picture.
"This amazing new technology continues the partnership between Jones and Kangaroo Island Health Service, bringing care closer to home for the residents of this beautiful region."
In other health news and also on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, the Kangaroo Island Health Advisory Council held its annual general meeting at the Ozone Hotel in Kingscote.
At the conclusion of the AGM, the KI HAC was officially launching the new Master Plan for the KI Health Service.
The master plan was researched and created in 2020/21, but the official launch was delayed due to COVID and state elections.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
