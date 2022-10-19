The Islander

Renovated x-ray room unveiled at Kangaroo Island Hospital

Stan Gorton
Stan Gorton
Updated October 19 2022 - 3:28am, first published 2:32am
Chief technologist Caitlin Hollis from Dr Jones & Partners with KI Health Service acting director of nursing, Nicole Holm and Barossa Hills Fleurieu Local Health Network chief executive officer Rebecca Graham and board members Jim Hazel and Jeff. Picture supplied

The Kangaroo Island Health Service now has new imaging equipment and facilities thanks to a partnership with Adelaide-based radiology practice, Dr Jones & Partners.

