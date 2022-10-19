The Islander
Photos

Four generations at 2022 Ella Matta ram sale

By Quinton McCallum
Updated October 20 2022 - 12:00am, first published October 19 2022 - 10:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Four generations of the Heinrich family celebrated a ram selling spree to remember at Ella Matta's annual on-property auction on Kangaroo Island on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Kingscote news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.