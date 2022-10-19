Four generations at 2022 Ella Matta ram sale

Four generations of the Heinrich family celebrated a ram selling spree to remember at Ella Matta's annual on-property auction on Kangaroo Island on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022.
The first registered White Suffolk stud in the world, Ella Matta witnessed average increases on their White Suffolks and Poll Merinos, while their Maternal Composite rams also sold well.
In total, 342 of 357 rams were sold on the day for an overall sale average of $2718.
In the breakdown, in a total offering of 220 White Suffolks, 20 stud rams topped at $18,000 and averaged $6680, while 200 flock rams topped at $3000 and averaged $2404.
Of 73 Maternal Composites offered, 67 sold to a high of $5600 and average of $2331, while eight of nine Wool Maternals sold to $1400, averaging $1050.
There was selective bidding on the 55 Poll Merinos offered, with the 47 sold topping at $20,000 and averaging $3206.
Ella Matta co-principal Jamie Heinrich, the third of four generations of Heinrichs present, said the family were more than happy with the sale result.
"It was great to see so much local support and then support from all over the country," he said.
"We were really happy with the line-up of rams this year and how they presented, especially considering how wet it has been."
Mr Heinrich said stud interest on the White Suffolks, and confidence in the lamb industry and season were likely factors behind the strong result on that line-up.
Among a day full of highlights was a spirited bidding battle on lot one of the Poll Merinos.
Hans Graetz, Pepper Well Poll Merinos, Keyneton, held out longest to secure a new stud sire for $20,000.
Sired by Wallaloo Park 172032, the ram ranked in the top five per cent on breeding values for yearling clean fleece weight and top 10pc on the fibre production plus, Merino production plus and dual purpose plus indexes.
"He's got a high clean fleece weight with good eye muscle which is pretty rare," Mr Graetz said.
"He's got doing ability, bare breech markers all over him and fantastic confirmation. I think we'll breed some awesome ewes from him and you need good ewes to breed good rams."
There was consistent competition on the White Suffolk offering, with the majority of flock rams selling between $2200 and $2600.
While close to ten studs operated on the first dozen rams, it was Ryan Smart, Keith, who won the day on lot five for $18,000.
The Smarts don't run a stud, but breed their own rams in a mixed farming enterprise in the south east.
The ram's data was almost a full shade of orange in the catalogue, indicating its breeding value rankings in the top 1pc on the terminal carcase production index at 161.3, lamb eating quality index at 168.8 and worm egg count at -68.6pc.
It also ranked in the top 5pc on weaning weight (11.8kg) and eye muscle depth (3.7 millimetres).
Volume buyers on the White Suffolks included SA&HL Mumford, Parndana, who bought 20 rams to $2800, averaging $2280.
S. Kelly, Mine Creek Partners, Parndana, bought 15 to $2400, averaging $2333, while NR&CA Kolhagen,
Maitland, bought 14 to $2600, averaging $2271.
Also in the double digits were MW&SL Smith, with 11 to $2800, averaging $2564, and Gregor Farming, Parndana, with 10 to $2600, averaging $2340.
Veitch Family Trust, MacGillivray, bought nine rams to $2600, averaging $2311, while DE&FM Sanders, Keith, secured eight to $2800, averaging $2575, and Spring Hills KI, Wisanger, eight to $2400, averaging $2175.
Both buying seven White Suffolk sires were Cooper Farming, Parndana, to $2400, averaging $2371, and A&CJ Gilfillan, Antechamber Bay, to $2800, averaging $2600.
Lot one of the maternal composite run was secured by Rick Morris, RA&AE Morris, Karatta.
The Morris family run 5000 composite ewes on KI's south coast, focusing on early growth in their lambs to turn them off quickly.
Among their reasons for selecting the ram was its huge eye muscle depth.
"We chase early growth, negative worms, fat and muscle," Mr Morris said.
Boasting an impressive set of figures, the ram ranked in the top 1pc of all Maternals on Lambplan for post-weaning EMD at 3.3mm, and on the maternal carcase production plus index at 187.9.
It also ranked highly for the new breeding values of weaning rate, litter size and conception.
Across the maternal composites and maternal wool rams, volume buyers included Bott Farming KI, Wisanger, with 13 to $1800, averaging $1277, and Cooper Farming with 11 to $3400, averaging $2036.
Gregor Farming were strong on the Poll Merinos, finishing with 10 rams, averaging $3400.
MW&SL Smith secured eight, averaging $3700, while S. Kelly bought six, averaging $1533.
Nutrien were the duty agent, with Gordon Wood and Elders stud stock's Tony Wetherall sharing auctioneering duties.
