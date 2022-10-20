The Kangaroo Island Walking Club has recently returned from one of their regular off-island walks.
The club's 22 members enjoyed the five nights at Grindell's Hut in the Gammon Ranges, some camping, some staying in the comfortable Grindell's Hut that accommodates eight.
It is located 17km from the Arkaroola Rd on a 4WD track.
The Hut has an interesting history. The original hut was built by John Grindell in the late 1800's on his cattle station, Wortupa in the Illinawortina Pound.
John Grindell was found guilty in 1918 of the murder of his son-in-law George Snell, who lived on an adjacent property, and who he blamed for stealing his cattle.
It has been a good season in the Gammons/Flinders Ranges. Quite a few waterholes were full.
The wildflowers, including the Sturts Desert Pea, were in abundance, as was the birdlife.
Several yellow- footed rock wallabies were sighted.
The weather was ideal for camping.
Nigel, our twitcher/photographer captured some great photos of the local birds.
We enjoyed 4 hikes starting from the Hut, or close by: the Weetootla Loop,(11km) the Italowie Gorge, (14km), the hilltop to Red Hill, (13km) and the creek walk to Bunyip Chasm (14km).
The Bunyip Chasm is a spectacular narrow gorge at the head of Balcanoona Creek, with a challenging approach.
Eight walkers also enjoyed a five-day hike from Grindell's Hut to a basecamp at a permanent waterhole,
Rover Rockhole, atop a waterfall at the head of Amphitheatre Creek. On the hike in we were fortunate to find a small waterhole half the size of a kitchen sink, which provided us water for the night.
From the basecamp, we hiked to the nearby Rockhole, Fern Chasm, the Terraces, and the rugged Cleft Peak.
While camped below the waterfall, a few hours after lightning and thunder had rolled around the gorge, we were awoken by a loud roar.
On investigation, we discovered that the dry waterfall had suddenly begun to flow.
The next KI walk of the club will be Ravine des Casoars to Cape Borda on Nov 20, 2022.
Our Xmas walk on Dec. 10 will be the Wallaby Track and Emu Bay Beach followed by a barbecue at 3 Rookery Rd, Emu Bay.
Both events will also offer C Grade (easier) walk options.
Other walks on our program include St Albans, Cape Gantheum overnight hike, Billy Goat Falls, the Cat Fence walk, a walk/kayak/barbecue/film evening at Western Cove, five days at Hiltaba Nature Reserve (Gawler Ranges) and the five-day Jatbula Trail (Katherine Gorge)
For further information, contact Eric Baker, Secretary, 0428 000 690.
