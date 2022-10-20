Aussie Bird Count takes flight during National Bird Week

From willie wagtails on the front lawn to magpie larks in the gumtree, this week South Australians are being encouraged to take part in the Aussie Bird Count.
Run by BirdLife Australia, as part of National Bird Week between Monday, Oct. 17 and Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, simply head outside to your favourite spot and see how many birds you can spot in a 20-minute period, record it via the app or website, identify the species, then press submit.
National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) Conservation and Wildlife director Lisien Loan said the count was a great way to learn more about the birds in your backyard and explore further afield in your local national park.
"All you need is 20 minutes in your favourite outdoor space where you can count birds," she said.
"For participants having difficulty identifying a particular species, the Aussie Bird Count app also has a field guide/bird finder built into the app and on the website.
"It's a fun way to spend time outside and learn more about our feathered friends."
During National Bird Week, the app also provides live statistics and information on how many people in your local area are taking part in the count, along with the number of birds and species counted across Australia.
Once counts have been submitted, participants will be able to see the number of birds and species being counted nearby and right across Australia through real-time updates on the app and website.
There are 358 NPWS parks across South Australia, providing numerous opportunities for people to get outdoors and take part in the count.
For more information about the Aussie Bird Count, visit www.aussiebirdcount.org.au
To find your local national park, visit www.parks.sa.gov.au
