The Islander

Aussie Bird Count takes flight during National Bird Week

Updated October 21 2022 - 12:00am, first published October 20 2022 - 11:56pm
New Cleland Wildlife Park General Manager Michelle Hocking is pictured with a tawny frogmouth at Cleland Wildlife Park. Picture supplied

From willie wagtails on the front lawn to magpie larks in the gumtree, this week South Australians are being encouraged to take part in the Aussie Bird Count.

