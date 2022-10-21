Wander is one month away from unveiling their second site of luxury, "eco-aware" accommodation on Kangaroo Island.
The four accommodation units are due to arrive on the ferry the week of Monday, Oct. 24, 2022.
They will be then be lifted into place by crane on the property overlooking Snelling Beach from the cliffs above Middle River on the north coast.
Wander says from Dec. 1, 2022 Kangaroo Island will be home to four new WanderPods, which will overlook Snelling Beach.
Wander says it is "the sustainable solution where guests can find space for personal transformation and contribute to regional economic renewal".
"Wander is a desperately needed product in many regional areas of Australia that don't have access to quality accommodation yet have the demand from a sustainable volume of high-yield visitors," the company says.
"The recent bushfires, travel bans and global trends towards sustainable travel have only highlighted the necessity to drive Australians to stay and travel in the region.
"Wander's operations are deeply connected to the local ecosystem with up to 30 per cent of our revenue directly benefiting local communities."
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.