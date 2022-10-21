Carer's Week get-together at the Ozone Hotel on KI

National Carer's Week on Kangaroo Island was again a chance to get the word out about resources available for local carers.
National Carer's Week 2022 runs from Sunday, Oct.16 to Saturday, Oct. 22, and is a time to recognise and celebrate the 2.65 million Australians who provide care and support to a family member or friend.
Carers SA carer connector Shane Smith held carer's day at the Ozone Hotel on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022.
The day was meant as a bit of a reward for those looking after a family member or friend who is ill or has a disability, and also to provide information about resources available to carers.
There were snacks, music by Tim Nicholson of East Texas music and massages provided for the carers.
Shane is always available to help carers who are looking for some support to improve their own well-being.
Carers SA will continue to hold information sessions and other activities around Kangaroo Island.
If you missed the session and want to find out more about what resources are available to carers, then contact Shane on 0477 886 678.
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
