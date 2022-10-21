A large crowd enjoyed a sunny day and the excitement built for the first UltraWhite ram sale in South Australia at Stokes Bay Genetics on Kangaroo Island.
It certainly was a historic event, as Stokes Bay Genetics is the first UltraWhite registered stud in South Australia and are at the forefront of the new breed.
The Stokes Bay Genetics Ram sale on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022 offered a selection of UltraWhite, Poll Dorset Terminal and Multi-Purpose Poll Merino Sheep Genetics performance tested rams.
Michael Stanton opened the sale by welcoming the crowd explaining they take great pride in investing in new genetics for the Island.
The large scale artificial Insemination and embryo transfer program was undertaken in January.
"It's important to breed rams locally that are fit for our Kangaroo Island conditions," Michael said.
Stokes Bay Genetics purchased the highest price ram from Bruan, just a day earlier, being one of the leaders in Lambplan.
Also acquiring one of the top rams from Mumblebone in partnership with Moojepin WA with emphasis on eye muscle and fat.
More UltraWhite ewes have been purchased last week with strong WEC breeding values.
The bidding for the UltraWhites was strong right from the start with Barry "Hammer" Smith securing the top price ram lot 5 through Platinum Ag KI for $4500, Bundara Downs Stud Purchasing Lot 8 and Lot 11 for stud duties.
Bill Buttrose was volume buyer with six purchased at $4000 average and Damien Willmott buying five at $3900 average.
The Poll Dorset Terminal rams on offer had a huge increase in Lambplan data since last year's sale and an impressive display. Very clever buyers secured top genetics at reasonable prices.
Ashley Ness and Kate Murray secured the top price ram for lot 19 at $2400 going on to get 4 at $1575 average.
"Lot 19 Tag 270 was a very impressive ram from birth and was used within stud as a lamb and a real stand out today," Michael said.
Smithston Farms Poll Dorset Stud New South Wales and Mallee Park Poll Dorset Stud Victoria purchased two each, both in the top 1 per cent of all Lambplan for stud duties.
Volume buyer was Zach and Courtney Trethewey of KI Prime Livestock, purchasing 11 at $1182 average.
Mike and Sandra Smith bought six at $1516, Michael and Phillipa Kelly purchased five at $920,
Michael and Sarah Stanton from Stokes Bay Genetics thanked all bidders, under bidders and supporters and congratulated them on their purchases.
"We are very confident in the direction of our breeding objectives for all three breeds and would like to thank our buyers for their support," the Stantons said.
"We are confident that your purchases will promote productivity and drive profitability within your business.
"We look forward to next year's offering of well bodied animals with exceptional figures to back them up."
Please contact Michael on 0427 992 260 or your local stock agent to secure any rams still available.
UltraWhites
Sold 16/16
Average $3906
Top $4500
Poll Dorset Terminals
Sold 58/87
Average $1334
Top $2400
Poll Merino
Sold 2/8
Average $1000
