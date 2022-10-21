The Islander

UltraWhites ram sale a huge success at Stokes Bay Genetics on Kangaroo Island

Updated October 21 2022 - 2:28am, first published 1:57am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Top bidders in the historic UltraWhites sale at Stokes Bay Genetics on Kangaroo Island were Barry "Hammer" Smith and Zane McCulkin from Platinum Ag KI. pictured with Michael Stanton and Elder's auctioneer Tony Weatherall. Picture supplied

A large crowd enjoyed a sunny day and the excitement built for the first UltraWhite ram sale in South Australia at Stokes Bay Genetics on Kangaroo Island.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Kingscote news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.