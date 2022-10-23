Tennis gets underway on Kangaroo Island for 2022/23 season

DOUBLES
T Boyle, W Bart v N Tremaine, M Stanton 6-0 6-1, D Weatherspoon, G Downing v S Koopman, K Stanton 6-4 6-1, D Morris, A Robson v M Gregor, I Bowden 6-1 6-3, L Downing, O Downing v R Theivon, C Bowden 6-0 6-0
REVERSE DOUBLES
T Boyle, D Weatherspoon v N Tremaine, S Koopman 9-7, W Bart, G Downing v M Stanton, K Stanton 9-1, D Morris, L Downing v M Gregor, R Theivon 9-3, A Robson, O Downing v I Bowden, C Bowden 9-0
Report: It was the perfect weather to start the tennis season between Western Districts2 and Stokes Bay.
It's always a family affair between our two teams with parents and their children and siblings playing on both sides of the court.
Plenty of laughter, banter, and fun tennis on court. Some great rallies, fluky shots and mishits but the main thing was that everyone had a great day.
Shawn and Kate proved to be great competitors against Daryl and Greg in their first set. Sisters Lauren and Olivia were too strong for first time player Ro and young Caleb.
Great to see Kate and Michael pairing up against Will and Greg.
Brothers Isacc and Caleb showed true commitment and never gave up against Adam and Olivia.
It was great to see Shawn, Marina and Ro on court and enjoying their games since they haven't played for many years.
Children and grandchildren were seen and heard making their own fun and riding their bikes which was wonderful to see. - Tracy Downing
Tennis was back on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022 as Parndana took on Wonks Back who had a few seasoned veterans missing, Parndana winning 9 (66) sets to 0 (22).
The top doubles got underway with the Puckridge/Buckerfield combo defeating Rod Laver and Barry Wheaton 6-3 6-0.
Ryan Tilling and Cam Stewart got off to a shaky start with 13 unforced errors off Cam's racquet alone to defeat Maree Gifford and Verity Carey 6-1 6-3.
Debutant Milly Hickson and Crystal Stewart had a great first up game winning 6-1 6-0 over Evie Hammat and Oscar Turner.
The reverse doubles saw the self proclaimed best player on the island Riley Puckridge and Cam Stewart take on Rod Laver and Verity Carey, with Puckridge managing to ace Laver 4 times in one service game to win a closely fought match 9-6 with some great hitting from Verity Carey.
Buckerfield and Hickson had a tough game against Wheaton and Hammat winning 9-5 with some great tennis all round.
To finish the day, it saw the more talented Stewart, Crystal, team up with Tilling to win their match against Maree Gifford and Oscar Turner 9-3. - The Lefty
Walkley-nominated journalist based at The Islander on Kangaroo Island with an interest in the local community and the environment.
