The Kangaroo Island 2022/2023 cricket season is underway with four teams vying for the trophy this year in the 45 over competition.
They are Parndana, Western Districts, MacGillivray and Wisanger, and the season started on Oct. 15, 2022.
The preliminary final will be at Wisanger on March 11, 2023 and the Grand Final at Western Districts on March 18, 2023.
Now here is a report from the Parndana versus Western Districts match played at Parndana:
Parndana, in spite of itself, has accounted for Western Districts by 74 runs on the weekend, Oct. 22, 2022.
A day that threatened rain saw the home team winning the toss and batting first.
In his first game of the season, Trethewey again resumed where he left off, scoring freely against the Hammat opening combination.
Sexton, however, did not find the going as easy as his opening partner and found himself edging to Henry Hammat in the ninth over.
This brought Horjus in with Trethewey and the runs continued to flow.
It was a bowling change that undid Trethewey and Larcombe can consider himself a touch lucky to get the Parndana opener, as a bad full toss was hit to the only player outside the infield on 37.
Horjus fell soon after, again to Larcombe, as Western Districts fought to regain some ascendency.
Fernando and Richardson, two Kingscote recruits, saw the home side to drinks without further damage in the wickets column and the score on a healthy 97.
Soon after the drinks break, Laverty produced a double breakthrough, first getting Fernando playing a rash stroke, then seeing Eli Kuchel fall three balls later without troubling the scorers.
At 5/107 after 26 overs, Western Districts had created the opportunity to claw back what was looking like a big score for the home side.
However, Richardson (48*) and McMulkin (45) steadied, before pushing on late in the innings with an 88 run partnership, only broken on the third ball of the final over.
It was a partnership built on hard running and some spectacular stroke play, aided by the visitors being unable to get a handle on some tough chances.
The slow Parndana outfield also probably kept a few runs off the scoresheet, as only three boundaries were hit between the two top scorers.
This pushed Parndana to 6/197 at the innings break.
Western Districts had it all before them after drinks, needing well over 4 runs an over to win.
Davis came out with intent, supported by Howard, but like Trethewey before him was unable to make a bowler pay for a full toss and instead hit it to the field, this time caught by Eli Kuchel on 12.
Rowsell came and went two overs later, caught on a skied ball. Larcombe made only 7 and when Henry Hammat went for nothing, Western Districts were 4/35 with Frank May (4/29) taking all four wickets.
He should have had his maiden 5 wicket haul, but Cooper dropped an easy catch that would have given it to him.
This unfortunately was a sign of things to come. Whale came and went and when Howard fell on Richardson's first ball, the visitors had slumped to 6/48 approaching drinks.
After drinks however, the wheels fell off Parndana's fielding.
Six dropped catches, to go with two before drinks, lead to first Morrison and Laverty combining for 18 runs and then Laverty and Whale having a partnership of 46.
Good hitting and placement, combined with woeful fielding efforts, allowed Western Districts to bring some respectability to the score and saw the home side frustrated.
McMulkin bowled well, and tirelessly, to return the miserly figures of 1/14 from his 10 overs, but was let down in the field again by his captain Cooper, who dropped his second simple catch of the game, this time in slip.
Though the home side came out on top, they will rue the missed opportunity to take a big percentage boosting win early in the season, now facing the Grand Final rematch next week against MacGillivray. - Right Arm Very Ordinary
